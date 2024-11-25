Queen Elizabeth Was Allegedly "Very Annoyed" When Donald Trump Dissed Her Sister Princess Margaret

The monarch reportedly found the comment "ignorant and hurtful."

Queen Elizabeth wears a bright pink dress and matching hat with pearl earrings and a pearl necklace as Donald Trump sits beside her wearing a navy suit with his fluffy blonde hair
(Image credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Queen Elizabeth hosted Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on two separate occasions—once in 2018, and again in 2019. Since the former Queen's death in September 2022, multiple sources have suggested that the monarch wasn't exactly enamored with Trump. Now, it's being reported that the former president allegedly offended Queen Elizabeth with an insensitive comment about her late sister, Princess Margaret.

According to the Daily Mail, an insider familiar with Trump's 2018 visit to the U.K. told royal expert Richard Eden, "Trump put his foot in it by saying Margaret must have been a difficult sister. The Queen was very annoyed with this remark, which she viewed as ignorant and hurtful. She always defended Margaret to the hilt."

Queen Elizabeth wears a bright pink hat and dark sunglasses while Donald Trump smirks next to her

(Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, a documentary claimed that the late Queen "didn't like" Trump.

Meanwhile, an excerpt from Craig Brown's book, A Voyage Around The Queen, revealed that the monarch wondered if Trump found her boring. "A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown wrote in a book excerpt published in the Daily Mail.

However, Jack Stooks, a former gardener for King Charles, was irked by stories regarding the late Queen's opinions of Trump. In an interview with GB News, Stooks said, "I think that this completely does [disrespect her memory]. There doesn't seem any points or reasons for this to have come about."

He continued, "To suddenly start claiming that about somebody who has passed without allowing them to defend themselves and say, ‘well, actually, hang on a minute, that wasn't quite what was said.'"

Princess Margaret wearing a giant hat and smiling while looking to the side

Princess Margaret.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stooks also suggested that Queen Elizabeth wasn't the kind of person who would speak negatively about others. "We know what The Queen was like as a person," he told the outlet. "We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong. So why would she suddenly get to a point in her life where she suddenly goes, ‘oh, let's put my foot wrong?"

