Queen Elizabeth Was Allegedly "Very Annoyed" When Donald Trump Dissed Her Sister Princess Margaret
The monarch reportedly found the comment "ignorant and hurtful."
Queen Elizabeth hosted Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on two separate occasions—once in 2018, and again in 2019. Since the former Queen's death in September 2022, multiple sources have suggested that the monarch wasn't exactly enamored with Trump. Now, it's being reported that the former president allegedly offended Queen Elizabeth with an insensitive comment about her late sister, Princess Margaret.
According to the Daily Mail, an insider familiar with Trump's 2018 visit to the U.K. told royal expert Richard Eden, "Trump put his foot in it by saying Margaret must have been a difficult sister. The Queen was very annoyed with this remark, which she viewed as ignorant and hurtful. She always defended Margaret to the hilt."
Earlier this year, a documentary claimed that the late Queen "didn't like" Trump.
Meanwhile, an excerpt from Craig Brown's book, A Voyage Around The Queen, revealed that the monarch wondered if Trump found her boring. "A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown wrote in a book excerpt published in the Daily Mail.
However, Jack Stooks, a former gardener for King Charles, was irked by stories regarding the late Queen's opinions of Trump. In an interview with GB News, Stooks said, "I think that this completely does [disrespect her memory]. There doesn't seem any points or reasons for this to have come about."
He continued, "To suddenly start claiming that about somebody who has passed without allowing them to defend themselves and say, ‘well, actually, hang on a minute, that wasn't quite what was said.'"
Stooks also suggested that Queen Elizabeth wasn't the kind of person who would speak negatively about others. "We know what The Queen was like as a person," he told the outlet. "We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong. So why would she suddenly get to a point in her life where she suddenly goes, ‘oh, let's put my foot wrong?"
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
King Charles Reveals His Emotional Christmas Gift for Queen Camilla
It's royally sweet.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana Fans Think Princess Charlotte Inherited the Famous "Spencer Stare"
Prince William and Prince George make the same expression, too.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Brother Shares Rare Unseen Family Photograph of His Late Sister
Earl Spencer posted a 1972 snapshot on Instagram.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana Fans Think Princess Charlotte Inherited the Famous "Spencer Stare"
Prince William and Prince George make the same expression, too.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Has Reportedly Been "Left Heartbroken" and "Upset" by Recent Events
From a persistent illness to the death of beloved family member.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why the Royal Family Is Preparing For a Christmas of "Chaos"
The royals will be "extremely busy with extra family guests."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Reportedly "Taking Turns" Visiting Dad Prince Andrew
"He's got nothing else."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Cher Reveals the "Fiasco" That Ensued When She Performed for Princess Margaret in 1965: "I Was Mortified"
"It was like a bad dream that we couldn’t get out of; we just had to stand there and wait for it to be over."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Gift From Her Father Reportedly Cost More Than $6 Million
The monarch altered the extremely expensive present, which reportedly dates back to 1850.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Just Sent Out Invites to an Intimate Christmas Party He's Hosting Solo
"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Andrew Keeps "Allowing Himself to Be Humiliated" Amid Royal Lodge Dispute With King Charles
"It is how it looks: an idle and disgraced Duke swanning around on his horse."
By Amy Mackelden Published