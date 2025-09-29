Royal Hairdresser Says Princess Diana "Smuggled" Tabloids Into the Palace Because "She Wasn't Allowed to See" Them

Throughout her life, Princess Diana was a subject of fascination for tabloid newspapers and paparazzi photographers. As a result, she was regularly reported on, which she was very much aware of, according to her former hairdresser. In fact, Princess Diana allegedly "smuggled" tabloids into the palace because she wanted to find out what was being written about her.

In an interview with People, former royal hairdresser Richard Dalton said of Princess Diana, "She wasn't allowed to see the tabloid newspapers." Despite some strict royal rules being put in place, the former Princess of Wales reportedly found a way to circumvent the restrictions.

Dalton shared with the outlet, "One of the hairdressers smuggled them in...Did I say that? They were smuggled in, but it's not to do with me."

"They were smuggled in, but it's not to do with me." (Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library)

Recalling Princess Diana's requests, Dalton explained, "She used to say, 'Richard, can you bring them in for me?'" He continued, "Nobody questioned it because nobody knew. Once I'd got through security and into the pantry, it was all plain sailing from there."

According to the hairstylist, Diana would voraciously read articles written about the Royal Family, even though many ultimately "annoyed" her. "I'd be doing her hair, she'd be flipping through the pages [of a tabloid], and she'd go, 'Ugh'...then throw it to the side," the former hairstylist recalled.

Dalton continued, "Then another one comes along and then [she'd go], 'Ohhhhhh.'"

"I'd be doing her hair, she'd be flipping through the pages." (Image credit: Getty Images/Anwar Hussein)

The former royal hairdresser also highlighted the fact that a ton of stories were written about Prince Harry's parentage.

"They always [went] on about, 'Is Charles the father of Harry?'" Dalton recalled. "Of course he is." The hairstylist was quick to point to the multiple members of the Spencer family who had red hair, just like Prince Harry.

Even though she was technically forbidden from reading stories about herself, Princess Diana reportedly had quite the appetite for the tabloids.