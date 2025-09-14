Royal Hairdresser Recalls King Charles "Ranting and Raving" Over Incident Princess Diana Called the "Best Thing That Ever Happened"
"I dunno what he's going on about."
King Charles and Princess Diana's marriage was far from smooth sailing. However, the pair experienced a lot of important events throughout their marriage, including some surprising moments during international royal tours. Now, a former royal hairdresser has recalled one particular incident, which Princess Diana enjoyed, but King Charles most certainly didn't.
During their royal tour of New Zealand in April 1983, Charles and Diana witnessed an anti-monarchist Māori rights protests. Diana's former hairstylist, Richard Dalton, told People that a Māori protester had "lifted his skirt and showed his ass to the princess" during a traditional ceremony intended to welcome the royals.
According to Dalton, the incident resulted in "total scandal." He further explained, "I was waiting that evening to go and do [Diana's] tiara, and I could hear [King Charles] was ranting and raving next door."
Meanwhile, Princess Diana reportedly had the opposite reaction. Dalton told the former Princess of Wales, "[Charles] doesn't sound too happy. I heard what happened." Diana reportedly responded by saying, "I dunno what he's going on about. It's the best thing that ever happened to me since I arrived."
In August, Dalton spoke to Marie Claire's senior royal and celebrity editor Kristin Contino about his work with Princess Diana. Sharing that the royal regularly did all of her own makeup, Dalton explained, "If it was like a photo shoot or, you know, official pictures with Charles or the boys. Yes, it would be a makeup artist...[Otherwise,] she did her own makeup."
He continued, "She was just flawless—her skin...Looking at her, I mean, she was so incredibly beautiful in real life, moreso than any picture."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.