Royal Source Says Sarah Ferguson "Has Nowhere to Go," and Famous Friends Might Not Want to "Associate" With Her After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
"Her future is hanging in the balance."
Life is apparently about to change for Sarah Ferguson. The former Duchess of York, who has continually supported her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, is set to be evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor. Emails revealing Ferguson's continued friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—long after she'd publicly denounced him—only added to Prince Andrew's scandal. According to a royal source, Ferguson's future is now "hanging in the balance."
Known for having a smorgasbord of famous friends—such as Kate Moss, Ellie Goulding, Naomi Campbell, Elton John, and Demi Moore—Ferguson's tarnished reputation might prove detrimental to her connections. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a royal source explained, "The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no-one to go with. Her future is hanging in the balance."
Another source told the outlet, "People don't want to be associated with her anymore."
The publication reported, "Never one to shy away from a famous friend, Sarah has always surrounded herself with the most well-heeled of pals...However, it's Prince Andrew's ex-wife's friendship with late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that's resulted in her fall from grace."
As for whether or not Ferguson will be able to retain her celebrity connections remains to be seen. Now that she is set to leave Royal Lodge, the future is bound to look quite different for the former duchess.
Andrew and Ferguson will both leave Royal Lodge, but they will reportedly no longer cohabitate with one another. According to the BBC, Ferguson "will make her own living arrangements," and "it's believed she won't be moving to Sandringham in Norfolk with Andrew."
Where Ferguson will live once she moves out of Royal Lodge is currently unknown, but it seems as though she'll no longer be as close to her ex-husband.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.