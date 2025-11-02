Royal Source Says Sarah Ferguson "Has Nowhere to Go," and Famous Friends Might Not Want to "Associate" With Her After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Life is apparently about to change for Sarah Ferguson. The former Duchess of York, who has continually supported her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, is set to be evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor. Emails revealing Ferguson's continued friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—long after she'd publicly denounced him—only added to Prince Andrew's scandal. According to a royal source, Ferguson's future is now "hanging in the balance."

Known for having a smorgasbord of famous friends—such as Kate Moss, Ellie Goulding, Naomi Campbell, Elton John, and Demi Moore—Ferguson's tarnished reputation might prove detrimental to her connections. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a royal source explained, "The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no-one to go with. Her future is hanging in the balance."

Another source told the outlet, "People don't want to be associated with her anymore."

The publication reported, "Never one to shy away from a famous friend, Sarah has always surrounded herself with the most well-heeled of pals...However, it's Prince Andrew's ex-wife's friendship with late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that's resulted in her fall from grace."

As for whether or not Ferguson will be able to retain her celebrity connections remains to be seen. Now that she is set to leave Royal Lodge, the future is bound to look quite different for the former duchess.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew will leave Royal Lodge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew and Ferguson will both leave Royal Lodge, but they will reportedly no longer cohabitate with one another. According to the BBC, Ferguson "will make her own living arrangements," and "it's believed she won't be moving to Sandringham in Norfolk with Andrew."

Where Ferguson will live once she moves out of Royal Lodge is currently unknown, but it seems as though she'll no longer be as close to her ex-husband.