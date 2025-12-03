Sarah Ferguson Says She Can No Longer "Throw It to" Queen Elizabeth When Andrew Has "A Hard Time"
The former Duchess of York admitted it was tough without the late Queen in a 2023 interview.
Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are in the midst of preparing their next moves as they leave their longtime home, Royal Lodge, following the ongoing scandals surrounding themselves and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The couple divorced in 1996 but have remained famously close friends, choosing to live together at the Windsor estate for the past two decades.
Looking back at a 2023 interview the former Duchess of York gave to the Telegraph, she revealed one of the main reasons why she's continued to support Andrew despite his repeated missteps.
Ferguson shared a strong bond with Queen Elizabeth, and she told the media outlet that the late monarch "knew" Sarah would remain as a confidant to Andrew after she died. "I will always be there," Ferguson said. "Always. Because I love her."
However, "being there" has proven to be difficult at times, Sarah admitted. When asked if she felt that she needed to be tough "for everyone else," Ferguson replied, "I do have to be at the moment, yes. Because it has been…"
After a brief pause, Sarah added that she could no longer direct her ex-husband to speak to his mother when times were tough. "When Andrew went through a hard time, I used to be able to throw it to The Boss…" she shared.
Fergie also noted during the interview that during the last few years of the late Queen's life, the former prince was famously "going through such a tumultuous time." She added, "I think HM was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then."
As for Sarah's next move, a source told People that Andrew's ex is currently looking for a new home in the Windsor area.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
But the former couple will be staying put at Royal Lodge for at least the holiday season, as the insider also revealed that Andrew and Sarah have received a move-out date of January 31.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.