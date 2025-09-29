The King "Feels Sorry For" Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Amid "Unfair" Royal Christmas Dilemma

This Christmas, King Charles is said to be drawing a firm line when it comes to family invitations. The King might have no trouble freezing out his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, and former sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, following yet another scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. But one royal expert says the monarch also feels guilty about what this decision means for Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

According to the Times, sources close to The King confirmed Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will not be welcome at Sandringham for the Royal Family Christmas celebration this year. This means their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are facing an awkward choice of whether to spend the holiday with their parents in Windsor or to leave them behind and join the rest of the family in Sandringham.

"If it turns out they are not invited, or decide themselves not to go, then it makes it very difficult for for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie," royal author Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail, referring to Prince Andrew and Ferguson. He added that Eugenie and Beatrice "may feel it would be unfair of them to go when their parents aren’t there, and it simply rubs salt in their wounds."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are seen at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of York are seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral on September 16. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The King has a soft spot for both Beatrice and Eugenie and feels sorry for the situation they are in," Dampier continued. "So it’s a real dilemma for him and one he could do without."

On September 20, an apologetic email the Duchess of York wrote in 2011 to Epstein was revealed. In the message, she asked forgiveness after publicly denouncing the convicted sex offender, calling him a "supreme friend" to the York family. Although Ferguson was welcomed to the Royal Family's Easter service this year and attended Royal Ascot, The King is said to have been forced to protect the monarchy's reputation after the email leak.

Princess Beatrice is seen with King Charles at Royal Ascot 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, the Duchess of York was said to have been instrumental in "saving Christmas" for the Royal Family by convincing Prince Andrew to stay home. An insider told the Times that if the duke and duchess avoided Sandringham again this year, "it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions."

As for Prince William, Dampier said that he "does have a good relationship with his cousins" and wouldn't want Eugenie and Beatrice to be excluded because of their parents' mistakes.