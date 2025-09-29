Updated Security Measures Around Prince William and Kate Middleton's New Home Are a "Kick in the Teeth" to Local Residents

Prince William and Princess Kate are moving to a new home before the end of 2025, swapping out their relatively modest Windsor house, Adelaide Cottage, for Forest Lodge, a much grander Georgian mansion. While the Wales family is no doubt excited to move into their "forever home," the property comes with some major security restrictions for local residents.

As reported by the Sun, a new 150 acre, 2.3-mile "no-go" perimeter will be enforced around Forest Lodge, blocking locals from accessing a parking lot and gate to Windsor Great Park that some had paid £110 ($134) a year to use. Those entering the land "will face arrest," per the outlet.

"Many of us have been walking our dogs here for 20 years so to be told we can’t any more is a kick in the teeth," one woman told the Sun. "We pay annually towards the upkeep of a park but we are no longer going to be allowed to use part of it."

Forest Lodge is situated in the middle of Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Now I’ll need to get in my car to drive further afield to take my dog for a walk," the woman added.

Per the Sun, signs were installed over the weekend announcing the changes to accessing the park. "Due to the pending designation of part of the Great Park as an exclusion area, access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease," one read.

Local resident Tom Bunn told the outlet that he understood the decision, even if it was inconvenient. "Obviously it’s disappointing as my dog loves it here," he said. "We come here every couple of weeks and we’re going to have to find somewhere else now for him to get the miles in."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen at the state banquet for Donald Trump on September 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But I completely understand the safety of William, Kate and their family is paramount so we should make sure they can live happily here," he added.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another resident expressed support for the Wales family, stating, "We love the royals and William and Kate and it’s so exciting they are moving to Forest Lodge. It’s clear this car park closure has not come from them, but is down to security concerns."

In addition to the new security perimeter, CCTV cameras, additional trees and a "huge wooden perimeter fence" have been put in place "to close off woods and green space around the Grade II-listed Georgian house."