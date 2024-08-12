Sorry, The Spice Girls Reunion Tour Isn't Happening After All

Earlier this year, Mel B got our hopes up that a Spice Girls reunion tour was finally happening. While appearing on British chat show Loose Women, Mel B revealed (via People), "We are definitely doing something." She continued, "I’m probably going to get told off [for revealing that], but I’ve said it. There you go. I’m in trouble now." When the famous fivesome reunited at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party in April, a reunion tour seemed like a foregone conclusion. However, according to a new report, the reunion is canceled, and yes, we are totally devastated.

In a new MailOnline report, a source suggested that it was beef between Geri Halliwell and Mel B that had ended any hope of a reunion. "Geri has had enough to deal with after all the drama with her husband's relationship with his assistant," the source explained, referring to allegations made against Halliwell's husband, Christian Horner. "[I]t has been a tough enough time—and she's just lost patience with Mel [B] and her little digs and jibes," the source continued.

Mel B was allegedly kicked out of the Spice Girls group chat after suggesting the group would be reuniting. And according to MailOnline's source, Geri allegedly wants some space from Mel B for the foreseeable future. "She's walked away and without Geri it's really not going to happen," the source revealed. "[I]n the past she's been a driving force in the group, but she doesn't want to deal with Mel at all at the moment let alone share a stage with her."

Geri has "just lost patience with Mel B," a source has claimed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for whether or not Geri and Mel B can mend their friendship, the source wasn't so sure. "They've always had a tricky relationship but this has got very messy now and nobody has been able to smooth things over between them—so it's all off again," they explained.

2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls, which would be the perfect opportunity for the group to reunite for real. Back in 2015, Mel B reflected on the band's upcoming 20th anniversary in an interview with Marie Claire. "It's great that we're still best friends and that we still all get along and that we all support each other in what each of us are doing," she explained. "It's fun. I like it." Hopefully, the ultimate girl group can overcome their differences, because we are more than ready for an epic Spice Girls reunion tour.