Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift's AFC Championship Necklace Is a 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Clue
Are those...snakes?
Swifties have come to expect seeing Taylor Swift's Chiefs game outfits, whenever she rocks up to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. On Jan. 26, 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, and Swift's outfit was on form, as usual. But fans focused in on one particular detail—a necklace, which many believe to be a hint at the forthcoming release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).
Fans of the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer have been patiently awaiting the re-release of 2017's Reputation. A plethora of fan theories have wrongfully predicted the release date of the much-anticipated re-recording. However, eagle-eyed Swifties are convinced that the performer's Louis Vuitton outfit at Kelce's AFC Championship on Jan. 26 contained a subtle Reputation-coded clue.
Sarah Chapelle, who has blogged about Swift's style for more than a decade, identified the singer's "Ancient Coin Necklace" as being a design created by Steven Battelle. In her Instagram post regarding the item, Chapelle noted that Battelle "uses real ancient coins in their work so every single piece is unique and different."
"Taylor has worn a number of vintage coin necklaces recently, including at a few Chiefs games," Chapelle wrote on Instagram. "What immediately came to my mind was her season opener outfit which was also styled with a vintage, ancient bronze coin necklace. I imagine that something about it feels like embodying a fighting / warrior mindset to fit in with the 'go fight win' of sports."
Some of Swift's fans discussed the necklace on X, with several suggesting that the coin in question featured snakes, which were key to the Reputation era. While it's unclear if Swift's exact necklace features the same design, a Steven Battelle item on 1st Dibs "depicts two intertwined serpents," seemingly adding weight to the theory.
"It's the year of the snake so it's very likely rep TV will be released sometime this year," one fan wrote on X. However, another X user suggested that Swift's necklace was actually a Roman coin, which could disprove the snake theory. Another Swiftie wasn't so quick to believe or dismiss the potential clue, writing, "i can't clown over her fashion choices anymore she's worn so many snakes this past year."
For now, at least, fans will just have to continue waiting patiently to find out if Reputation (Taylor's Version) is finally on the way. Fingers crossed this latest "clue" isn't another in a long list of red herrings.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Kaia Gerber Unseats Hailey Bieber as the Queen of Leather Bombers
Her version is affordable, too.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ahead of Her Big Grammys Night, RAYE Shares What Music Shaped Her—And What's on Her Playlist Now
The Best New Artist-nominated singer discusses Britney Spears, Charli xcx, and Nina Simone.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
3 Fashion Week Styling Hacks Anyone Can Wear
These tips and tricks can make a major difference.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Teammate Reveals Why He Was “Blown Away” by Taylor Swift the First Time He Met Her
"We were just blown away....just how much of a normal person she is."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Asked One of Harry Styles's Favorite Bands to Handwrite Lyrics as a Birthday Gift for Him When They Were Dating
The Temper Trap said Swift “came to our green room with a piece of paper" during an awards show to ask for the favor
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Have Rules for Restaurant Staff That Help Keep Their Date Nights Intimate
“Taylor’s security calls the restaurants beforehand" to go over the rules.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Friend Revealed the Best and Worst Things About Watching a Chiefs Game with Taylor Swift
Best: She treats you like you're "instantly family."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Just Revealed a Gift Travis Kelce Had Made for Taylor Swift’s Birthday
She's just very casually dropping inner circle knowledge.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Matty Healy Responds to Rumors He's Written Songs About Taylor Swift Romance for New The 1975 Album
"Keep your head up princess, your tiara is falling."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Brought Her Whole Family and Travis Kelce's Parents Together at the Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Game
And they looked like one big, happy family.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Helps Him to Be the "Best Version" of Himself
"That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship," the NFL player said in a new interview.
By Amy Mackelden Published