Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Dating But It's "Not Serious," Claims Source

The dating rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are THE celebrity story of the moment, and they're not slowing down.
The latest tidbits come from a couple of sources who spoke to Us Weekly about where the popstar and NFL pro stand right now.
"They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him. It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now," said one source, who also shared that Swift and Kelce met through a mutual friend.
According to the insider, Swift is "working hard right now and not looking for anything serious," although they added, "But anything is possible. They’re getting closer and closer every day."
Meanwhile, another source shared that the alleged lovebirds are "enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other."
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end dated his ex Kayla Nicole between 2017 and 2022, per Page Six, while Swift's relationship with actor Joe Alwyn ended earlier this year after six years.
Since then, Swift was briefly linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, and now it's her alleged romance with Kelce that's making headlines.
Rumors began when Kelce admitted to having a crush on Swift and attempting to give her his number, then ramped up as multiple sources appeared to confirm that the two were hanging out.
This all culminated with Swift attending the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears last weekend, when she watched Kelce score a touchdown alongside his mother Donna, before reportedly partying it up with the Chiefs and both Kelce parents at a hip local restaurant.
Although hanging out with someone you're dating's parents seems pretty serious to me, it's possible the rules are just different in celebrity world. More when we have it!
