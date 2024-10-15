Taylor Swift Just Made Two Big Announcements as She Kicks off the Final Leg of Eras Tour

December might mark the end of an era (literally), but Taylor Swift has some good news for fans as she prepares to kick off her final leg of her historic Eras Tour. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the pop star made not one but two announcements on Instagram—and Swifties are finally getting one thing they’ve been waiting not-so-patiently for this year.

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend,” Swift penned in her post. “This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually.”

While the Eras Tour movie was an unexpected surprise last year, this year the “Lover” singer is releasing a book featuring her “own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos” and “all the magical memories you guys brought every single night.” Per Target, the book will be available on Black Friday, Nov. 29, so better flex those shopping muscles.

But that’s not all. Swift originally dropped The Tortured Poets Department—which turned out to be a surprise two-part album—in April, and many fans expressed disappointment that only the first part of the album was available on CD and vinyl.

Swift will finish the Eras Tour in Vancouver on Dec. 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the “Shake It Off” singer announced that The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology will finally be available, with the CD and vinyl versions of the two-part album sold exclusively at Target also on Nov. 29.

Swift has been taking a break from performing after finishing a busy summer touring Europe, heading out on multiple date nights (and showing off some seriously head-turning outfits) with boyfriend Travis Kelce in recent weeks. She’s also supported the Kansas City Chiefs player at his games and even showed up at the MLB playoffs with Kelce at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 14.

But her relaxing break ends this week when the North American leg of the Eras Tour kicks off on Oct. 18 in Miami. Let the games begin, Swifties.