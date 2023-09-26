Sunday’s Chiefs Game Was Not the First Time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Hung Out

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If Taylor Swift looked especially comfortable Sunday while attending Travis Kelce’s football game at Arrowhead Stadium (Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs), there is a reason: Page Six reports that the rumored couple have hung out “several times” in a “private setting” before the game two days ago. (Meeting your new man’s mom, while watching him at work, in front of bazillions of people would, after all, be one hell of a first date.)

(Image credit: Payton Sun/X)

The outlet also reports that the two are not “officially” dating, but that Swift got along “very well” with Kelce’s mom, Donna, as they watched Kelce play from his suite at Arrowhead. Kelce’s mom reportedly found Swift to be a “lovely person.” As Marie Claire previously reported, Swift and Kelce left Arrowhead together in the same car, and apparently acted “very affectionate” during an afterparty at the Prime Social rooftop bar, Entertainment Tonight reports. “Taylor and Travis left together in an entourage of three vehicles at 1:10 a.m.,” an eyewitness said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TMZ reports that, before leaving Arrowhead, Swift and Kelce “took a shot with some friends”—possibly to garner some liquid courage before facing the very interested world’s stage that awaited them. An onlooker captured a video of the two getting into his convertible to leave Arrowhead, where, per Page Six , Swift “threw her head back with joy and put her hands over her face as Kelce drove out of the parking lot.” The singer was “blushing, giggling, and covering her face” as they headed out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though there was no obvious PDA between the two while in public, the outlet reports that they were holding hands at the restaurant Kelce rented out for his family, friends, and teammates after the game, and that at one point, Swift was sitting on Kelce’s lap. TMZ also reports that Swift fit in well with Kelce’s friends and family, and that she came to the game alone (with the exception of her bodyguards), and was chatting up everyone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift is about to get very busy—she’ll go back on tour in a few weeks, and in November will take her Eras tour international. Meanwhile, Kelce is in the thick of football season which, if the Chiefs continue on their winning streak, could go as far as February and the Super Bowl. If Sunday’s game is any indication—the Chiefs pummeled the Chicago Bears 41-10—it could indeed be another five months before Kelce’s schedule clears and he enters the off-season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

People reports that the pair’s romance is in the “super, super early days,” with a source adding “They’re just hanging out, and there’s no pressure.” The duo is “having fun” and Sunday “was Taylor’s first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key, hanging out with his friends and family.” Page Six reports that at the Prime Social afterparty—at a rooftop bar located above the steakhouse Ocean Prime in Kansas City—Swift and Kelce were giddy, where “likely at least 100 people” were in attendance, including “plenty of the players,” who came “in and out” of the private event “throughout the night.” Swift was “snacking, having some cocktails, and dancing alongside Travis,” while keeping “things fun and lighthearted.”

All of this is a far cry from Swift’s famously private relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, who she split from earlier this year after six years together. In a recently resurfaced 2012 interview with Extra—posted on TikTok and per Us Weekly —Swift said “Nobody does anything crazy to get my attention as far as guys. Like, I can’t remember, so I guess there hasn’t been anything. Which is good so it’s, like, easier, the bar is set really low for anyone I date in the future to come in and be, like, a great guy. I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you exist? This is so crazy!’”

(Image credit: Getty Images)