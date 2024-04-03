Travis Kelce Reveals the Biggest Lesson He’s Learned From Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce isn't afraid to admit that his girlfriend Taylor Swift has taught him a thing or two.



In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the three-time Super Bowl champion shared what he has learned about putting on a show from watching Swift perform during her history-making "Eras Tour."



"Don’t try and be Taylor, that’s what I learned," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. "Yeah, she’s on a whole other stratosphere. She’s the best at what she does for a reason."



Kelce went on to say that because his girlfriend is "so articulate and just dialed into every single thing that she does," he basically knows to stay in his lane as he prepares for the May 18 return of his music festival, Kelce Jam.

Travis Kelce celebrates and kisses Singer Taylor Swift following Super Bowl 58. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up," he continued. "I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that."



Following his Super Bowl 58 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce has traveled around the world in support of Swift, watching her perform in Singapore and Australia.



"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour, the last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple of months," Kelce said while dishing on his trip to Singapore on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce "But yeah outside of that, got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views.”



The NFL star's upcoming Kelce Fest will take place at The Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, Kansas, and will feature hit performers Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz, among others.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was such a blast that I had to do it again this year. I’m so excited,” Kelce told The Hollywood Reporter. “I wanted to keep it fresh and keep it new, so this year we asked Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz to come out and perform. And of course, we still got DJ Irie and my guy, DJ E-V, jumping it off, the hometown kid. We got to show the hometown love.”



While the famous couple are busy putting on their own shows, they also plan on attending Coachella together this year, according to an insider who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly.



“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and (Jack Antonoff’s band) Bleachers,” the insider told the publication, adding that the pair plans on “renting a house in the area.”



According to the same source, Kelce plans on staying with Swift until the end of April and as he continues to enjoy the NFL off season. A second source tells Us Weekly that Kelce will be shooting a commercial in Los Angeles at the same time, which only makes it easier for him to remain close to Swift.

“Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him,” a third source told the publication.“(But) she wants him to be conscious of his schedule. The only issue is making sure they can see each other.”