Travis Kelce Shares His Christmas Plans—Which Might Not Include Taylor Swift

'Tis the damn season.

Taylor Swift wearing a tan coat and bustier walking at night next to Travis Kelce who is wearing a blue wildly patterned shirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

When you're an NFL player, holidays are at the mercy of your schedule, and while he got to spend Thanksgiving with girlfriend Taylor Swift and her family, it's unclear if Christmas will follow the same game plan. Travis Kelce dished on his upcoming Christmas plans in a new episode of his New Heights podcast, revealing he'd be hitting the football field for the holidays.

On the Dec. 18 episode, the Super Bowl champion, along with big brother Jason Kelce, discussed the Kansas City Chiefs' busy schedule. "I'm excited," the Chiefs tight end said after revealing he'd be playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in a special Netflix Christmas Day game. However, he quipped that his "body's not as excited" about playing on both Saturday, Dec. 21 and Christmas, which falls on Wednesday.

“I’ll play whenever, wherever," he added. "I just know that I’m so fortunate to be able to play this game that I’m gonna cherish every time I get to play on this field.”

Swift cheered her boyfriend on during a Christmas Day game at Arrowhead Stadium last year, but since this year's matchup is an away game, it's unclear whether she'll head to Pittsburgh.

A house covered in Christmas lights and an image of Travis Kelce in his Chiefs uniform that says Taylor's Version

A fan covered their house in Kelce-themed lights for the holiday season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wearing red and white outfits standing next to each other at the US Open

The couple, seen at the 2024 U.S. Open, started dating in summer 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance," a source previously told Page Six.

However, a source recently told US Weekly that "Swift plans on hosting Christmas with her and Kelce's families and wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note." With the Chiefs player needed in Pennsylvania on the 25th, it seems like their holiday plans might need to be at least slightly amended.

As for Swift, some fans are wondering if she's going to make a cameo on New Heights after the holidays.

Jason teased a guest host for their upcoming podcast episode on Jan. 2, saying it was a person fans "have been demanding" and that the Kelce brothers "finally got" the guest to take part.

Travis kept a poker face for most of the announcement, but exclaimed, "oh yeah!" and eventually broke out into a smile as Jason said "you're going to want to see" who the mystery guest will be.

Perhaps Swift will jump on to recap their Christmas.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸