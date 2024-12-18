Travis Kelce Shares His Christmas Plans—Which Might Not Include Taylor Swift
'Tis the damn season.
When you're an NFL player, holidays are at the mercy of your schedule, and while he got to spend Thanksgiving with girlfriend Taylor Swift and her family, it's unclear if Christmas will follow the same game plan. Travis Kelce dished on his upcoming Christmas plans in a new episode of his New Heights podcast, revealing he'd be hitting the football field for the holidays.
On the Dec. 18 episode, the Super Bowl champion, along with big brother Jason Kelce, discussed the Kansas City Chiefs' busy schedule. "I'm excited," the Chiefs tight end said after revealing he'd be playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in a special Netflix Christmas Day game. However, he quipped that his "body's not as excited" about playing on both Saturday, Dec. 21 and Christmas, which falls on Wednesday.
“I’ll play whenever, wherever," he added. "I just know that I’m so fortunate to be able to play this game that I’m gonna cherish every time I get to play on this field.”
Swift cheered her boyfriend on during a Christmas Day game at Arrowhead Stadium last year, but since this year's matchup is an away game, it's unclear whether she'll head to Pittsburgh.
“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance," a source previously told Page Six.
However, a source recently told US Weekly that "Swift plans on hosting Christmas with her and Kelce's families and wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note." With the Chiefs player needed in Pennsylvania on the 25th, it seems like their holiday plans might need to be at least slightly amended.
As for Swift, some fans are wondering if she's going to make a cameo on New Heights after the holidays.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Jason teased a guest host for their upcoming podcast episode on Jan. 2, saying it was a person fans "have been demanding" and that the Kelce brothers "finally got" the guest to take part.
Travis kept a poker face for most of the announcement, but exclaimed, "oh yeah!" and eventually broke out into a smile as Jason said "you're going to want to see" who the mystery guest will be.
Perhaps Swift will jump on to recap their Christmas.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Gracie Abrams Revealed What the Last Night of the Eras Tour Was Really Like Backstage
"It felt like the last day of school."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Rihanna Wears a Yeti Coat and Red Lipstick to Meet Mariah Carey
She accessorized with a signature in an unexpected place.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
50 Products MC Editors Loved This Year
Our favorite items of 2024 across fashion, beauty, and culture.
By The Editors at Marie Claire Published
-
Gracie Abrams Revealed What the Last Night of the Eras Tour Was Really Like Backstage
"It felt like the last day of school."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Reportedly Bought Taylor Swift $175K Worth of Birthday Gifts and a Source Close to the Couple Explained Why
"The last few months have been very intense..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Reportedly Left a Mandatory Chiefs Event Early to Celebrate Taylor Swift's 35th Birthday in Private With Her
He also "got her a ton of gifts," according to an inside source.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Sweetly Dishes on Travis Kelce With a Young Swiftie at Children's Hospital
"I like Travis now," the fan shared.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Is Travis Kelce Coming to the Eras Tour in Vancouver?
We investigate.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Spending the Holiday Season Once the 'Eras Tour' Ends
"They will learn so much about each other."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift's Family Invited the Entire Kelce Crew to "Festive and Special" Thanksgiving Dinner This Year Despite What Donna Kelce Said
Mama Kelce claimed Taylor was "kind of busy" when asked if they were celebrating together.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Travis Kelce Made a Sweet Slip-Up on His Podcast That Shows Taylor Swift Is Always on His Mind
Fans are gushing about the romantic Freudian slip.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published