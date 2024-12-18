Travis Kelce Shares His Christmas Plans—Which Might Not Include Taylor Swift

When you're an NFL player, holidays are at the mercy of your schedule, and while he got to spend Thanksgiving with girlfriend Taylor Swift and her family, it's unclear if Christmas will follow the same game plan. Travis Kelce dished on his upcoming Christmas plans in a new episode of his New Heights podcast, revealing he'd be hitting the football field for the holidays.

On the Dec. 18 episode, the Super Bowl champion, along with big brother Jason Kelce, discussed the Kansas City Chiefs' busy schedule. "I'm excited," the Chiefs tight end said after revealing he'd be playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in a special Netflix Christmas Day game. However, he quipped that his "body's not as excited" about playing on both Saturday, Dec. 21 and Christmas, which falls on Wednesday.

“I’ll play whenever, wherever," he added. "I just know that I’m so fortunate to be able to play this game that I’m gonna cherish every time I get to play on this field.”

Swift cheered her boyfriend on during a Christmas Day game at Arrowhead Stadium last year, but since this year's matchup is an away game, it's unclear whether she'll head to Pittsburgh.

A fan covered their house in Kelce-themed lights for the holiday season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple, seen at the 2024 U.S. Open, started dating in summer 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance," a source previously told Page Six.

However, a source recently told US Weekly that "Swift plans on hosting Christmas with her and Kelce's families and wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note." With the Chiefs player needed in Pennsylvania on the 25th, it seems like their holiday plans might need to be at least slightly amended.

As for Swift, some fans are wondering if she's going to make a cameo on New Heights after the holidays.

Jason teased a guest host for their upcoming podcast episode on Jan. 2, saying it was a person fans "have been demanding" and that the Kelce brothers "finally got" the guest to take part.

Travis kept a poker face for most of the announcement, but exclaimed, "oh yeah!" and eventually broke out into a smile as Jason said "you're going to want to see" who the mystery guest will be.

Perhaps Swift will jump on to recap their Christmas.