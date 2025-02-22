Travis Kelce's Romance With Taylor Swift "Felt Different" From His Previous Relationships, According to Jason Kelce
"You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go."
Earlier this week, Jason Kelce revealed that he'd witnessed brother Travis Kelce mature after entering a relationship with Taylor Swift. Days later, Jason has elaborated further on what sets Travis's romance with Swift apart from previous relationships.
During the Friday, Feb. 21 episode of The Steam Room podcast, Jason mentioned his brother's romance with the "Red" singer. "I think this felt different," Jason dished (via People). "What also felt different is just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her." Jason continued, "You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go."
The former football star also said, "I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye opening to me when we first had discussions."
Jason discussed his reaction upon discovering Travis had started dating Swift, too. The former NFL player explained, "I remember just being like, 'Are you kidding me? Like...you're hanging out with Taylor Swift. Like, that's insane. That's awesome for you.'"
The former Philadelphia Eagles player also got candid about his brother's love life while appearing on the Fitz & Whit podcast on Feb. 18. "He was like Peter Pan, the Lost Boys," Jason said of Travis before Swift. "I think that sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you...That's a good thing."
During the same interview, Jason expanded on his brother's personality, saying, "He is growing up. He's still got that youthful enthusiasm." The football player continued, "I think he'll kind of always have that. That's just part of his personality. And I think it's one of the reasons that every teammate has loved playing with him. Everybody that's met Trav, you can't help but love the guy. He's a free spirit in the best possible way."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Lila Moss Nods to Her '90s Supermodel DNA in a Classic Trench
Kate Moss's influence can't be understated.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Is Feeling 22 in an Under-$100 Swimsuit
Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Kendall Jenner has worn this exact style.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Will Situationships and Gossip Stop 'Love Is Blind' Stars Lauren and Dave From Making It To the Altar?
Here's what we know about where the season 8 couple stands now.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift Made Travis Stop Being So Much Like Peter Pan
Travis Kelce (Taylor's Version).
By Lia Beck Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Might Have Just Made Their Biggest Commitment Yet
It's also destroying their house.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Looks Like Kylie Kelce Didn't Love Taylor Swift Being Booed at the Super Bowl Either
The Instagram "like" says it all.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Why Kylie Kelce Didn’t Eat the Home-Cooked Meal Taylor Swift Made for Her During a Double Date with Travis and Jason Kelce
"This is going to sound terrible..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Family “Would Love to See" Him and Taylor Swift "Spend Their Lives Together"
“They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Felt "Helpless" When Taylor Swift Was Booed at the Super Bowl: "It Broke His Heart"
The NFL tight end "always protects" the singer.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Didn't Join Travis Kelce on the Field After Kansas City's Disappointing Loss at the 2025 Super Bowl
But that doesn't mean she isn't supporting him.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
All the Celebrities in Taylor Swift's Box at Super Bowl 2025
It's quite a guest list.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published