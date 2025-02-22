Earlier this week, Jason Kelce revealed that he'd witnessed brother Travis Kelce mature after entering a relationship with Taylor Swift. Days later, Jason has elaborated further on what sets Travis's romance with Swift apart from previous relationships.

During the Friday, Feb. 21 episode of The Steam Room podcast, Jason mentioned his brother's romance with the "Red" singer. "I think this felt different," Jason dished (via People). "What also felt different is just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her." Jason continued, "You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go."

The former football star also said, "I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye opening to me when we first had discussions."

Jason discussed his reaction upon discovering Travis had started dating Swift, too. The former NFL player explained, "I remember just being like, 'Are you kidding me? Like...you're hanging out with Taylor Swift. Like, that's insane. That's awesome for you.'"

The former Philadelphia Eagles player also got candid about his brother's love life while appearing on the Fitz & Whit podcast on Feb. 18. "He was like Peter Pan, the Lost Boys," Jason said of Travis before Swift. "I think that sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you...That's a good thing."

During the same interview, Jason expanded on his brother's personality, saying, "He is growing up. He's still got that youthful enthusiasm." The football player continued, "I think he'll kind of always have that. That's just part of his personality. And I think it's one of the reasons that every teammate has loved playing with him. Everybody that's met Trav, you can't help but love the guy. He's a free spirit in the best possible way."