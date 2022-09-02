The Cambridges Will "Try to Avoid" the Sussexes During Their U.K. Stay, Royal Expert Says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Royal fans have very strong opinions on the Cambridges and the Sussexes—and they usually feel compelled to pick a side. You'll see this notably in Twitter fans who put one last name or the other in their user names to signal who they're rooting for.

I personally would like to pick a third option, which is sadly seeming less and less realistic by the minute: that Prince William and Prince Harry, and consequently their wives, reconcile once and for all.

You've probably heard by now that the two royal brothers aren't the best of friends these days, with reports claiming that the Duke of Cambridge doesn't even want to be alone in the same room as his Sussex counterpart, plus that whole drama over William and Kate Middleton skipping Lilibet's first birthday party during the Jubilee weekend in June.

Unfortunately, that trend seems to be continuing, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to make the trip over to the U.K. to attend several charity events.

"It’s going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Meghan go to Europe, and they’re gonna be playing royal hide and seek," royal author Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly.

"Right now, the Cambridges have gone to Balmoral [Castle] … and [Prince] Charles and [Duchess] Camilla are there. They’re out of the way during the first part of the Sussexes' trip to Britain, but on [Sept. 8], the Sussexes return to Britain from Germany.

"They’re going to be, literally, a brief stroll each other on the grounds of Windsor because the Cambridges have to [return in time to get their] kids in school."

After months of speculation, the Cambridges officially announced that they are moving into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor from September, and that their three children will be enrolled at the nearby Lambrook School. As for the Sussexes, they will likely be based out of their British home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage.

"It’s gonna have all the markings of an old-fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other," Andersen predicted.

"They don’t wanna see each other because everybody’s worried about the [Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir]. Harry’s book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells."

The royals are indeed not particularly thrilled at the prospect of this memoir, at least not according to various reports. That said, Harry appears to want to be respectful of them, and has reportedly been conflicted over whether or not to include certain events in the book or not, which has led to multiple rumors of a publication delay.

This is all going to be very interesting, that's for sure.