How can I get free shipping at Cole Haan? Our top recommendation is to sign up for the Cole Haan loyalty program. You can qualify for free shipping on all your orders when you’re signed up as a member. It’s completely free to sign up and saves you a ground shipping charge of $9.95 on each order. Of course, it’s always worth checking this promo code page too. We might sometimes have a free shipping code for two-day or overnight shipping, which can help you save on your order.

Does Cole Haan do student discount? Yes, you can get a student discount at Cole Haan. In fact, both students and teachers can enjoy a 20% off discount. Simply verify your status with your college or university name and your educational email address. Cole Haan will then send your exclusive student promo code, which you can use when you get to the checkout page. With this promotion, you cannot use the discount on orders you have already placed or gift cards.

Does Cole Haan have military discounts? Cole Haan places importance on thanking military members for their work, which is why you can expect to find a military discount sitewide. If you’re in the US military or a veteran, then you can get 20% off your order. This promotion also accepts reserves, guards, and retired military. All you need to do is verify your status by going to ‘Programs & Offers’ and ‘Military’. You can then ‘Register Now’ with your email address.

Can I get 10% off at Cole Haan? You can usually get 10% off your order at Cole Haan by signing up for their newsletter. Even so, it might be worth checking this page for a promo code or shopping the Cole Haan sale for a better percentage discount.

Seasonal Sales at Cole Haan: Whilst Cole Haan products are no doubt luxurious, you can still save on your new outfit. We’d recommend shopping the seasonal sales at Cole Haan for some of the best discounts or signing up for their newsletter. We’ve previously seen discounts with an extra 30% off in their Winter Sale or 25% off in their Summer Sale. If you’re able to wait until the end of the season, we’d recommend shopping their ‘Sale’ page then. Some of the most exciting items we’ve seen included in the sale have been Men’s Original Grand Kiltie Loafer, Women’s Generation Zerogrand Sneakers and Men’s Wool Car Coat.

Sign Up for Emails: One way to save yourself time searching for discounts is by signing up for the Cole Haan newsletter. You could easily find a saving on those wishlist sneakers or formal shoes with their welcome discount. Once you’ve signed up for the Cole Haan newsletter, you’ll be sent 15% off your first order. Cole Haan will also send you the latest deals, new product information, and exclusive promotions. You can always unsubscribe if you’d prefer not to receive more emails.

Affordable Shipping: You can get free ground shipping on every order when you sign up with a Cole Haan account. Once you’ve signed up with your email, free ground shipping will be available. Your order will arrive within 5-7 working days with ground shipping. Non-members will need to pay $9.95 for ground shipping. You can always check to see if a free shipping code is available on this page too. If you need your order sooner, premium shipping is also available with two-day and overnight shipping options.

Go Above & Beyond: Whilst this might seem like simply a brand motto, Cole Haan truly does live by this. You can see this in the amazing offers and bonuses they give when you sign up for a membership. Joining their loyalty program will give you free delivery on all orders, early sales access, and exclusive promotions. You’ll also be the first to see new products before they go on sale. You can make a great saving with this alone but an even better one with a Cole Haan promo code. Make sure you’re signed into your account for free shipping then choose one of our promo codes to maximize your order savings.

Save with Student Discount: Students can save on their luxury shoes and apparel at Cole Haan. There’s a 20% off student discount for most products. All you need to do is verify your student status on their website with your college name.. You can navigate to this by going to ‘Programs & Offers’ and then ‘Students & Teachers’. Once you’ve done this, you should be emailed a student promo code.

