FAQs

Does Reebok give free shipping? You can get free shipping at Reebok on orders of $75 or over. If you’re signed up for their Unlocked loyalty program, you can get free shipping and returns on every order. Occasionally, we might have a free shipping code on this page too for orders less than $75 or selected products. Make sure to bookmark this page for later to keep updated on the latest shipping promotions.

Does Reebok offer student discounts? Reebok does offer students a discount on their online orders only. Currently, students can expect 50% off their orders with UNiDAYS. You can access this promotion if you are enrolled in college or university. For high-school students, you can still get 40% off your order via Student Beans.

How can I get 15% off my Reebok order? Sign up for free to the Reebok mailing list and you can get 15% off your first order. Your discount will be sent to your email as soon as you sign up. It’s also worth checking this page for the latest coupon codes and sales. You can even refer a friend and get 20% off your next order.

Are there any healthcare discounts at Reebok? Hospital and medical professionals are able to get the 50% off Hero Discount at Reebok. This is also available for first responders, military, government workers, and teachers. Simply go to the ‘Hero Discount Program’ and continue to ID.me to verify your work status.

When are the sales at Reebok? You should be able to shop the sale section throughout the year. Of course, there are specific sales and seasonal discounts too. We’d recommend shopping the End-Of-Season sales, where we’ve seen see up to 70% off before. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are also great times to shop for discounts.

Hints and tips

Sign up for the Newsletter - Are you always looking for the newest Reebok shoes? Stay updated on the latest styles and promotions by signing up for the Reebok newsletter. Reebok will even send you 15% off your first order.

To sign up, go to the Reebok homepage and a sign-up box should appear. Simply type your email address into the box and click ‘Continue’. After you’ve signed up, Reebok will send you your exclusive code. They will also send you sales information and special offers on selected products.

Reebok Sales - One of the top places to save at Reebok is their sale page. You can find discounts of up to 70% off at certain times of the year. With clothing, accessories, and shoes, there are plenty of products to choose from.

From Reebok Club C Cardi B sneakers to classic shoes, you can shop trending shoes at discounted prices in the sale. You’ll also find shoes for each fitness activity, from running to weight training. You can shop the sale for men’s shoes, women’s shoes, or by ‘Under $25’. These filters make it easy to sort through the sale and find the right shoes or clothing for you.

Unlocked Savings - Do you love shopping at Reebok? It might be a good idea to sign up for their UNLOCKED loyalty program. It’s completely free to join and you’ll be able to earn points on your Reebok orders. Each Reebok purchase earns you points. However, there are four tiers to this loyalty program. The more points you earn, the higher your tier, and the more bonuses you get.

You can enjoy free birthday gifts, early product news, and free shipping and returns. With standard shipping costing $8, joining the loyalty program means you won’t have to pay for those annoying shipping costs.

Each tier also has a promotional offer such as 15%-30% off when you level up. With such strong discounts and free shipping, make sure to sign up today for Reebok UNLOCKED. You can use our promo code on this page to join.

Free Shipping - With shopping at Reebok, you can get free shipping on your order of $75 or more. Your order should arrive within 4-8 working days once it has been shipped. If you need your order before this, then you can choose Expedited or Express shipping at an extra cost.

Whilst this is already a great offer, you can also get free shipping on all orders when you sign up for their loyalty program. Simply sign up for free with your email address and you’ll automatically get free shipping at checkout.

Hero Discount - Are you a teacher, military staff, student, first responder, government worker, or healthcare professional? Then, you can get a Hero Discount at Rebook to help you save on your online orders.

To access this discount, simply scroll down and click on the ‘Hero Discount Program’ in the footer of the website. Hero and student discounts can give you up to 50% off on your online orders at Reebok. However, you will need to verify your work status via ID.me. For students, you can verify your student status via UNiDAYS or Student Beans. We’d advise checking which gives the best discount before requesting your student promo code.

How to use your Reebok promo code