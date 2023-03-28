Saucony promo codes for March 2023

The best 15 Saucony promo codes to help you save money on high-performance running footwear.

Saucony
Saucony promo code: take 40% off selected Ride styles
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Saucony
Saucony coupon code: score 10% off women's running clothing
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Saucony
Saucony promo code: take 10% off running shoes orders over $100
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Saucony
Saucony coupon code: claim 10% off sitewide
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Saucony
Saucony coupon: take 10% off selected orders
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Saucony
Saucony promo code: claim 10% off orders
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Saucony
Saucony coupon: take 10% off sneakers sitewide
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Saucony
Saucony coupon code:score 10% off selected men's running gear
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Saucony
Saucony coupon code: claim 10% off orders over $100
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Saucony
Saucony student discount: 20% off all orders
Ends: Mon 31 Jul 2023
Saucony
Saucony nurses & first responders discount: 20% off all orders
Ends: Mon 31 Jul 2023
Saucony
Saucony military discount: 20% off all orders
Ends: Mon 31 Jul 2023
Saucony
Claim 10% off your next order when you subscribe to the Saucony newsletter
Ends: Sat 30 Sept 2023
Saucony
Take $20 off for you and a friend when you refer them at Saucony
Ends: Mon 31 Jul 2023
Saucony
Take advantage of free shipping when you spend $100 at Saucony
Ends: Sat 30 Sept 2023
Saucony
Grab up to 45% off kid's sneakers in the Saucony shoe sale
Ends: Sun 9 Apr 2023
Saucony
Take up to 40% off men's running shoes in the Saucony sale
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Saucony
Enjoy up to 26% off girls' running shoes in the Saucony outlet sale
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Saucony
Knock 25% off select men's jackets in the Saucony outerwear sale
Ends: Sun 9 Apr 2023
Saucony
Get 25% off women's sports tights in the Saucony outlet sale
Ends: Sun 9 Apr 2023
Saucony
Score 25% off select beanies and hats in the Saucony accessories sale
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Saucony
Get 25% off select women's running shoes in the Saucony sale
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Saucony
Shop up to 25% off boys' running shoes in the Saucony outlet sale
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Saucony
Knock 25% off select women's jackets in the Saucony outerwear sale
Ends: Thu 13 Apr 2023
FAQs

Can I get a student discount at Saucony?

Absolutely, students can enjoy a 20% discount at Saucony. Create an account and verify with your academic ID today and you can bag that saving today. Pick up those running shoes you had your eye on or the top to match those leggings. 

If my running shoes don’t fit, will Saucony exchange them?

Yes, if you aren’t happy with your purchase you can return them and get a credit or you can request an exchange. You have up to 30 days from the date of purchase to do so. Head to the website and follow a few simple steps. Easy!

Can I spread the cost of my Saucony purchase?

Saucony has partnered with Affirm to allow customers to spread the cost of their purchase Affirm offers flexible payment options or buy now, pay later. You will need to register with Affrim and get approval - then you are all set! Simply select the Affirm option on the payment page and spread the cost of new running shoes and more! You can add a Marie Claire promo code too - let’s make it the best value shop possible. 

Can first responders get a discount at Saucony?

Yes, in fact, Saucony offers a 20% discount to first responders along with other professions. Military personnel, nurses, teachers, and government employees can all save 20% at Saucony. It’s a fantastic saving not to be missed. Head to the website and follow the instructions to access this saving. And if you don’t qualify for this saving, add one of our promo codes and still nab yourself a bargain. 

How do I get free Saucony stickers?

Heard about the free stickers from Saucony? Wondering how to get them? It’s super easy to bag yourself these freebies. Pop over to the website and find the free sticker request form. Fill out your details and you soon have your hands on them! You must be over 13 years old to apply. Saucony fans will love these fun stickers. 

Hints and tips

Sign up for discount: How does 10% off your purchase sound? Good right? When you sign up via email at Saucony you will access this great saving. Not only this, you will get regular updates and be the first to know about any future sales and promotions. You will also be the first to know about new products and collections. Win-Win!

Sale savings: Be sure to explore the sale at Saucony. There are running shoes for all-level runners at awesome prices, you can save up to 30%. Women's, men's, and kids' shoes are included in the sale so you can grab a bargain for the entire family. You may even be able to add one of our Maire Claire promo codes for an additional discount. 

Free shipping option: If you are anything like us, you love a free shopping offer. At Saucony, you can enjoy free US shipping when you spend at least $100. If your order is under $100 the shipping cost is just $5. You can expect your order in 2 to 6 days. Need your order in a hurry? No problem! Express shipping is $15 and rush shipping is $30. Get those running shoes super fast!

Get Social: Make all that scrolling worth it! Follow Saucony on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news on products, running tips, and stories from other Saucony fans. It’s a great way to be the first to know about sales and promotions. And you get to hear about any promo codes that become available, especially those that are exclusive to Saucony’s social media. 

Text an expert: Not sure what running shoes to get? Are you an improved runner that needs advice or a beginner that doesn’t know where to start? Check out the text concierge service and let an expert select the right shoes and running gear for you. It’s a free service and with these personalized recommendations, you can develop the perfect routine. 

How to use your Saucony promo code

  1. See Marie Claires promo codes for Saucony.
  2. Click on the link to open Saucony in a new window.
  3. Pop your favorite running shoes and apparel into your basket.
  4. Click the bag icon and head to the checkout page.
  5. Copy and paste your promo code before making a payment.
  6. Enjoy your bargain purchase!
  7. Why not see what other savings can be made with our Maire Claire promo codes?
About Saucony

Saucony is one of the world's leading running brands. Established in 1898, Saucony is driven by high-performance footwear and quality running apparel.  This brand supports runners at all levels and believes in building a community that provides empowerment and motivation. In fact, you can even join the Saucony community on Strava as invites runners from all over the globe. Explore the website and you will find running shoes that include Endorphine and Triumph collections. The range of running apparel is extensive, we love the jackets, sports bras, and accessories available. You can also shop for family members with the range of running shoes and clothing available for men and children too. When you add a Maire Claire promo code get great savings on this impressive brand. 

