FAQs

Can I get a student discount at Saucony? Absolutely, students can enjoy a 20% discount at Saucony. Create an account and verify with your academic ID today and you can bag that saving today. Pick up those running shoes you had your eye on or the top to match those leggings.

If my running shoes don’t fit, will Saucony exchange them? Yes, if you aren’t happy with your purchase you can return them and get a credit or you can request an exchange. You have up to 30 days from the date of purchase to do so. Head to the website and follow a few simple steps. Easy!

Can I spread the cost of my Saucony purchase? Saucony has partnered with Affirm to allow customers to spread the cost of their purchase Affirm offers flexible payment options or buy now, pay later. You will need to register with Affrim and get approval - then you are all set! Simply select the Affirm option on the payment page and spread the cost of new running shoes and more! You can add a Marie Claire promo code too - let’s make it the best value shop possible.

Can first responders get a discount at Saucony? Yes, in fact, Saucony offers a 20% discount to first responders along with other professions. Military personnel, nurses, teachers, and government employees can all save 20% at Saucony. It’s a fantastic saving not to be missed. Head to the website and follow the instructions to access this saving. And if you don’t qualify for this saving, add one of our promo codes and still nab yourself a bargain.

How do I get free Saucony stickers? Heard about the free stickers from Saucony? Wondering how to get them? It’s super easy to bag yourself these freebies. Pop over to the website and find the free sticker request form. Fill out your details and you soon have your hands on them! You must be over 13 years old to apply. Saucony fans will love these fun stickers.

Hints and tips

Sign up for discount: How does 10% off your purchase sound? Good right? When you sign up via email at Saucony you will access this great saving. Not only this, you will get regular updates and be the first to know about any future sales and promotions. You will also be the first to know about new products and collections. Win-Win!

Sale savings: Be sure to explore the sale at Saucony. There are running shoes for all-level runners at awesome prices, you can save up to 30%. Women's, men's, and kids' shoes are included in the sale so you can grab a bargain for the entire family. You may even be able to add one of our Maire Claire promo codes for an additional discount.

Free shipping option: If you are anything like us, you love a free shopping offer. At Saucony, you can enjoy free US shipping when you spend at least $100. If your order is under $100 the shipping cost is just $5. You can expect your order in 2 to 6 days. Need your order in a hurry? No problem! Express shipping is $15 and rush shipping is $30. Get those running shoes super fast!

Get Social: Make all that scrolling worth it! Follow Saucony on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news on products, running tips, and stories from other Saucony fans. It’s a great way to be the first to know about sales and promotions. And you get to hear about any promo codes that become available, especially those that are exclusive to Saucony’s social media.

Text an expert: Not sure what running shoes to get? Are you an improved runner that needs advice or a beginner that doesn’t know where to start? Check out the text concierge service and let an expert select the right shoes and running gear for you. It’s a free service and with these personalized recommendations, you can develop the perfect routine.

How to use your Saucony promo code