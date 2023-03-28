FAQs

I’m a student, can I get a discount at Stadium Goods? Absolutely! Students can enjoy a 5% discount at Stadium Goods. To access this discount you need to verify your academic status. Check out our promo codes too…what better way to save money on sneakers, footwear and clothing.

Are all the sneakers new at Stadium Goods? All the sneakers at Stadium Goods are 100% new. Stadium Goods state that although items are consigned they are unworn and in pristine condition. And there’s no need to worry that your sneakers will be a copy as Stadium Goods check the authenticity of every pair.

Can more than one promo code be used at a time at Stadium Goods? Unfortunately, Stadium Goods do not allow stacking promo codes. Browse the promo codes we have available and be sure to select one that provides the best discount to meet your needs. Check back with us regularly too, as we are always up to date!

My size is out of stock, how will I know if it will get restocked? It’s so frustrating when you find the right product, you love it but it’s not in your size! At Stadium Goods if a product is out of stock, hit the Notify Me button, it will prompt you to supply your email address and you will be notified if and when it’s back in stock - fingers crossed.

Can I get gift cards at Stadium Goods? Stadium Goods don’t offer gift cards or certificates at the moment. You can, however, get your items sent to another address of your choice if it’s a gift. Who doesn’t love a pair of surprise sneakers getting delivered to their door, right?

Hints and tips

Shop on the App: Stadium Goods provides an excellent app available on both IOS and Android. It enables customers to shop anywhere at any time, save favourites and enjoy a streamlined shopping experience. You can also save yourself some dollars with selected free shipping options, push notifications detailing sales and promotions and promo codes.

Sign up for the newsletter: When you sign up for the newsletter at Stadium Goods you will be the first to know about clearance, seasonal sales and promotions - especially helpful to regular shoppers. So if you have had your heart set on those Air Jordans, maybe the sale will make your dreams come true!

Enjoy free shipping options: As we mentioned previously, downloading the app provides free shipping options. However free shipping is often available during sales and special events. Don’t forget to check what promo codes we have available, so you can make even more savings…maybe that pair of sneakers won’t need to wait until payday.

Easy returns: If, for any reason you aren’t entirely satisfied with your purchase from Stadium Good you can make a return within 3 days of receipt. Shipping and restocking aren’t free so you would need to cover the cost of that. Once your item has been received Stadium Goods will provide you with merchant credit so that you can choose an item that suits your needs.

Buy and sell: Stadium Goods provides an aftermarket platform that allows experts and notices to buy and sell in confidence. Maybe those sneakers you never wear are perfect for someone who would love them. This kind of platform is a credit to the sustainable fashion movement - why not be part of that? All items are checked for authenticity, so you can buy and sell in complete confidence.

How to use your Stadium Goods promo code