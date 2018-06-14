Here's How Meghan Markle's First Event with the Queen Compares to Kate Middleton's

Meghan Markle—a.k.a the Duchess of Sussex—has officially attended her first solo event with the Queen. And although joining the matriarch for a public appearance is a part of royal protocol, Meghan's day comes less than a month after she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For reference, Kate Middleton didn't make her first official outing with the Queen until almost a year after her wedding in 2011—the Duchess of Cambridge tagged along for a day of appearances during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee tour (a celebration of her 60-year-reign) on March 8, 2012. So, how exactly did Kate and Meghan's solo debuts compare?

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Unlike Meghan, who opted for a nude hue Givenchy dress with a layered cape, Kate sat alongside the Queen in a blue, peplum suit by L.K. Bennet and a black fascinator by James Lock. Suffice it to say, both looks were a lot more low-key than the Queen's vibrant-as-heck dress suits.

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge watched a dance performance in Leicester's De Montfort Square, later followed by a fashion show at De Montfort University. The day was topped off with a visit to Leicester Cathedral, where the two held bouquets of flowers and smiled at each other.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Meghan and the Queen opened the new Mersey Gateway Bridge and Catalyst Science Discovery Centre museum in Cheshire and will later travel to Chester, England about a half hour away to open the Storyhouse Theater. It's safe to say it's a lot more low-key than the Queen and Kate's day together.