We know that Peter Weber, who has officially made it to the final four as of this episode of Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, is a pilot. We know this because he wore his uniform in the first episode and actually took Hannah flying during hometown dates (oh, and all the many, many flying puns that have taken place over the season). So who does Peter Weber fly for, and is he a full pilot? Here's what we know about Peter's profession.

Peter is a commercial pilot.

Most people think he's a private pilot, since he flew a private plane with Hannah over his house and hometown of Westlake Village. However, Peter is actually a commercial pilot. I believe his family has (or at least rents) a private plane according to his Instagram:

He has an awareness of all different types of planes.

He accepted an offer to fly with Delta.

In March 2018, he accepted an offer to fly with Delta, so it's been nearly a year and a half since then.

And previously he worked for Compass Airlines (which is a regional airline).

Since he's been home post-show, according to his Instagram, he's been back and flying for Delta:

Although it's unclear how often he's flown (and his route) since he got back.

His dad's a pilot too.

In sources talking to Reality Steve, it's very unusual for someone that young to be a full captain at such a young age (Peter is 27), although the timeline can be condensed with a regional airline. Sources insinuated that Peter might have had a helping hand from his pilot father, but there's no verification that this happened.

