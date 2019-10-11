Have you felt a void in your life lately? An emptiness, a longing, a pain in your heart that cannot be assuaged? Me, too. I'm pretty sure it's because we don't have a Bachelor show to watch right now. But, I have good(ish) news. It's been confirmed: We know exactly when to look for Peter Weber's Bachelor season in early 2020. The Delta pilot charmed the pants off Bachelorette Hannah Brown (quite literally, thanks to an overnight that later came to be known simply as The Windmill). Now, 30 women will fight, sometimes literally, to get that same chance. When will we get to see it?

We're looking at January, as usual.

The show premieres the first Monday of the new year. So in 2020 that'll be January 6. Set your calendars now, people, grab the popcorn and your place on the couch, and let's do this.

The official ABC website just says January 2020, and of course things can change. The show loves to switch up its dates on us without warning so that you always have to keep checking the schedule, but that's not usually the case for the premiere. Part of the changeability is the volatility of the show itself—Colton Underwood's fence jump and quitting the show meant they had to scramble on that season's finale dates and content—part of it has to do with conflicting scheduling. And, I assume, they want the audience to be on their toes and never know what to expect (just like the show itself). So TBD on the finale and After the Final Rose.



The show is in the middle of filming right now.

Weber started filming in mid-September and (should the production schedule stay on track) will finish in mid-November, leaving a month and a half for editing and promotion. Meanwhile, Weber's officially been sworn in (lol) and that's the only bit of "sanctioned" filming we've had thus far:

Along with his official interview with Chris Harrison at the end of Bachelor in Paradise:

And Weber's season has proven to be dramatic (spoilery details here). January can't get here soon enough, IMO.

