ABC Announces a New, Song-Based 'The Bachelor': 'Listen to Your Heart'

image
By Katherine J Igoe
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
John FleenorGetty Images

Wow. Get ready, Bachelor fans, because there's a new show about to hit our TVs—and, frankly, it makes even less sense to me than Winter Games. Get ready for...a Bachelor singing show?

That's right. The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is headed to our television screens (and hearts? Unclear) on April 13 at 8 p.m. EST. In case you're keeping track, that'll be between the finale of The Bachelor and before The Bachelorette premieres, if they stick to the same schedule as they have in years past. Judging by the announcement, it's some kind of combo between American Idol and Bachelor and also that Jenna Dewan dancing show? I don't even know, but seriously just read the description:

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.
The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

It's apparently an "evolution" of their format (and also highly reminiscent of some of those awkward "talent show" group dates but, like, the whole show is that). It's not totally clear how the rules will work yet. I mean, I'm not not watching the first couple episodes, but this sounds bonkers. Are there any Bachelor alums we know can sing? There might be some old cast members on this show, apparently. And it'll likely include this guy:

Honestly, let's all watch it together, with wine.

