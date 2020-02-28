Like me, you have pages upon pages of questions after watching the season finale of Netflix's Love Is Blind. The show about people falling in love without ever seeing their partner until after they're engaged has taken over my life.

Hopefully, those burning questions about this beautifully psychotic show will be answered in a reunion episode dropping on March 5. You'll be able to watch the episode on the Love Is Blind YouTube channel, as well as from your Netflix account.

Who's Going to Be There?

The final episode of Love Is Blind premieres tomorrow! But the story doesn't end there...



On March 5, all your burning questions will be answered in a can’t-miss reunion special hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey pic.twitter.com/6IImBYy3OB — Netflix US (@netflix) February 26, 2020

Yes, Jessica Batten (long live this queen), Mark Anthony Cuevas, Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton, Giannina Gibelli, Damian Powers, Kelly Chase, and Kenny Barnes will be back together again in the same room! (Not in pods!) Naturally, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host the reunion special coaxing the stars into telling us what's been happening since they did (and didn't) walk down the aisle.

Not to mention, the six couples will be joined by other members of the cast who didn't find love inside the pods. The reunion was filmed last week, and the episode will run around an hour long, according to Variety.

Is a Second Season Coming?

A second season has not been green-lit by Netflix yet (a girl can dream), but the creator of the series, Chris Coelen, did tell Oprah Magazine there's a "100 percent" possibility of the show continuing. "I want to see a season 2 or a season 12. Don't you?" he said.

So grab your dog, grab your wine, and rewatch the season finale before the reunion heads your way.

