image
Today's Top Stories
1
Fashion's Instant Classics
image
2
50 Easy At-Home Vodka Cocktail Recipes
image
3
What to Buy at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale
image
4
The Best Classic Movies on Netflix
image
5
How to Hang Out With Friends During Quarantine

How to Apply for 'Love Is Blind' Season Two

Your own pod awaits.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
1
Netflix

The reality TV show gods have smiled upon us today. Netflix's Love Is Blind has not only been renewed for a second season, but the streaming service has also ordered a third season of the hit dating show. In a move that seems to be perfectly tailored to our currently realities, Netflix is offering up some much-needed distraction in the form of humans dating and getting engaged sans human interaction. (The original social distancing, some might say.)

According to Bustle, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts. Netflix also announced that casting is going on RIGHT NOW.

To apply, you'll need to be a resident of the Chicago area (the first season was in Atlanta), be at least 21 years old, and be able to take three weeks vacation from work. Also, be prepared to sleep in correctional facility beds, have no Wi-Fi access, and be down for a possible broadcasted heartbreak; hey, no one said finding the Cameron to your Lauren would be easy.

The application can be accessed at loveisblind.castingcrane.com and features questions about your hobbies, qualities you look for in a partner, if you have any deal-breakers, and more.

The second season doesn't have a premiere date yet, but it's supposed to hit our Netflix sometime in 2021.

Let's hope the producers broaden their casting horizons for future seasons, considering season 1 featured a surprisingly large number of hot people, and not enough, um, normals.

Nevertheless, get applying; we can't wait for more pod-filled drama!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
'Love Is Blind' Has a Pretty People Problem
image
The Best Reactions to the 'Love Is Blind' Finale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From TV Shows We're Obsessed With
television-US-ENTERTAINMENT Get Excited for Mindy Kaling's New Show
image The Perfect Situation to Watch Any Quibi Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image You Should Take Octavia Spencer's Life Advice
image 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Announces New Cast
image Sophie Turner's New Show, 'Survive,' Looks Intense
image The Best New Reality TV Shows of 2020
image 'Love Is Blind' Has a Pretty People Problem
image The Netflix Originals You Shouldn't Miss This Year
image Hilary Duff Hints About 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot
HBO's "The Normal Heart" Premiere Ryan Murphy's Producing a Love Letter to Hollywood