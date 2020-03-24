The reality TV show gods have smiled upon us today. Netflix's Love Is Blind has not only been renewed for a second season, but the streaming service has also ordered a third season of the hit dating show. In a move that seems to be perfectly tailored to our currently realities, Netflix is offering up some much-needed distraction in the form of humans dating and getting engaged sans human interaction. (The original social distancing, some might say.)

According to Bustle, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts. Netflix also announced that casting is going on RIGHT NOW.

The experiment isn't over... Season 2 of Love is Blind is now casting, are you in? https://t.co/HmAZq4w3MQ pic.twitter.com/Gs25a1f22Z — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 24, 2020

To apply, you'll need to be a resident of the Chicago area (the first season was in Atlanta), be at least 21 years old, and be able to take three weeks vacation from work. Also, be prepared to sleep in correctional facility beds, have no Wi-Fi access, and be down for a possible broadcasted heartbreak; hey, no one said finding the Cameron to your Lauren would be easy.

The application can be accessed at loveisblind.castingcrane.com and features questions about your hobbies, qualities you look for in a partner, if you have any deal-breakers, and more.

The second season doesn't have a premiere date yet, but it's supposed to hit our Netflix sometime in 2021.

Let's hope the producers broaden their casting horizons for future seasons, considering season 1 featured a surprisingly large number of hot people, and not enough, um, normals.

Nevertheless, get applying; we can't wait for more pod-filled drama!

