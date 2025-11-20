When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

Ah, the holidays: Cozy parties, festive outfits, and, for many, family time…lots of it. If that last phrase sent a snowman-sized shiver down your spine, we see you. While some may savor prancing down memory lane and revisiting beloved traditions with family, others load up on therapy until the new year. Between explaining why you’re not married, not pregnant, not working, studying, or generally excelling at life, the holidays can usher in some big feelings.

For ages, writers have mined all the dysfunction families can deliver (hi, Shakespeare!) for their work. While plenty have delved into the drama of it all, others have struck a gloriously deranged balance of humor, satire, and chaos. And so, as the holidays hurtle toward us faster than we can say Eldest Daughter Syndrome, we invite you to disassociate via a novel about a family nearly as unhinged as your own.

Below, check out some of the best big-hearted, hilariously moving novels about families that put the fun in dysfunction.