There's nothing like a good surprise to totally throw you for a loop at the end (or in the middle) of a really good movie. Whether it makes a thriller even more thrilling or a classic that much more surprising, we love a plot twist. Here are 14 films with major plot twists that you'll think about for days afterwards. No spoilers, we promise! (Except, you know, that there's a twist.)

Parasite

Starring: Cho Yeo-jeong, Park So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Jeong Ji-so, Kang-Ho Song

Parasite won big at the Oscars even though many Americans hadn't seen it yet. But now that it's on Hulu, no excuses! We won't be saving the surprise for long...z

Gone Girl

Starring: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Emily Ratajkowski

The Gone Girl twist is probably the most talked-about twist in modern film history. And, boy, is it well-earned.

The Village

Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Joaquin Phoenix, Adrien Brody, Jesse Eisenberg, Sigourney Weaver, William Hurt

There ain't no twist like an M. Night Shyamalan twist.

Shutter Island

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Kingsley, Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Williams, Max von Sydow

Let's be honest, Leo's got range. If you're not sure you can make it through a horror movie, do it for him.

Get Out

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Lakeith Stanfield, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener

To be fair, director Jordan Peele's Us could have made this list too. Peele knows just how to earn that final, shocking reveal.

Ex Machina

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Sonoya Mizuno, Corey Johnson

Honestly, this cast is killer. Forget the twist, we just love to see Oscar Isaac busting out some moves on the dance floor.

The Sixth Sense

Starring: Haley Joel Osment, Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Donnie Wahlberg, Olivia Williams

"I see dead people." Oh...do you?

Citizen Kane

Starring: Orson Welles, Ruth Warrick, Joseph Cotten, Agnes Moorhead, Everett Sloane

No spoilers, but "Rosebud" is definitely the OG movie plot twist.

Gone, Baby, Gone



Starring: Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris, Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Amy Ryan

Ben Affleck's Boston-based directorial debut throws us for a loop when two P.I.s dig into a kidnapping case.

Memento



Starring: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano, Mark Boone Junior, Stephen Tobolowsky

It's not hard to suspect a plot twist when a movie's main character has short-term memory loss. It's even more likely when Christopher Nolan is directing the film.

Arrival

Starring: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tzi Ma

Aliens cause a mega time warp during first contact in this award-winning sci-fi film.

Fight Club

Starring: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf, Jared Leto

The first rule of Fight Club is....don't talk about the plot twist at the end of Fight Club.



The Empire Strikes Back

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams

So maybe it's not a huge surprise now, but "I am your father" was a HUGE twist back when this Star Wars film premiered in 1980

Atonement

Starring: Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, Saoirse Ronan, Romola Garai, Benedict Cumberbatch

We didn't think Atonement could break our heart any more, but the plot twist ending found a way. At least we have baby Saoirse Ronan to make things better.



