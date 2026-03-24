If you haven’t heard of Lucy Foley before now, you’re about to. The best-selling, renowned mystery-thriller author has not one, not two, but four books being made into adaptations, and her upcoming novel, Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel, marks the first time an author has revisited Agatha Christie’s beloved character Miss Marple in 50 years.

Foley’s meteoric rise wasn’t immediate: The historical fiction books she started out writing “were not best sellers, by any means,” as she told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2025. “I did an event in London, I think it was for my second historical fiction, and seven people came…and five of them were known to me. Once you’ve experienced that, you don’t take anything for granted.”

By 2022, however, the British author had broken into a whole new genre with murder mysteries, selling more than 3.5 million copies between 2018’s The Hunting Party, 2020’s The Guest List, and 2022’s The Paris Apartment and spending more than 200 weeks on the international best seller list.

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As we await the September 2026 release of Foley’s latest, commissioned by HarperCollins with Agatha Christie Limited—considering she was tapped to revive one of the legendary writer's famed characters—we're taking a look at her entire catalog. Below, see the best books by Lucy Foley, ranked, from her ambitious debut to her most recent thriller.

The Best Lucy Foley Books, Ranked

How to read Lucy Foley’s books in order

If you want to read Lucy Foley’s books in order, you’ll first want to start with her three historical novels: The Book of Lost and Found (2015), The Invitation (2016), and Last Letter from Istanbul (2018).

From there, you can delve into her thrillers, which begin with 2018’s The Hunting Party, and continue on to The Guest List (2020), The Paris Apartment (2022) and The Midnight Feast (2024).

Foley’s latest book, the highly anticipated Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel, will be released on September 22, 2026.

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Lucy Foley will release her next book, Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel, in September. (Image credit: Courtesy of Lucy Foley)

Which Lucy Foley books are being adapted?

Three of Foley’s books are currently being adapted for TV, with one more headed to the big screen.

Her most popular book, The Guest List, was originally optioned by See-Saw Films, but stalled after a while. “It was that thing where the projects were someone’s baby, and then they left and someone else inherited it. And we couldn’t quite get it together after that,” Foley explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2025.

However, it's still in the works and will be turned into a limited series. The Guest List has since moved to Best Day Ever, the production company from Liz Tigelaar , known for being the showrunner on Hulu hits like Little Fires Everywhere and Tiny Beautiful Things. “They’re brilliant and she totally gets it. That’s all I’m allowed to say,” Foley, who will serve as an executive producer, shared.

Also being queued up for the small screen are The Paris Apartment and The Midnight Feast . Sony's 3000 Pictures was originally adapting The Paris Apartment for film, but Foley told THR that it's since been shifted to TV, which she admited "makes a lot of sense." The Midnight Feast, meanwhile, is being helmed by Universal International Studios, with Foley among the executive producers, alongside Sue Naegle (formerly of Annapurna Pictures) and Ali Krug (Deadringers, The Staircase).

Finally, The Hunting Party is on the way—but this one is still in early stages. Like The Guest List, it had also been optioned by See-Saw Films, but now has a new team behind it. Producer Mark Roybal and Wiip (Mare of Easttown) will turn it into a major motion picture, but they're still looking for a screenwriter for the project.

While Foley is attached as an executive producer to both The Guest List and Midnight Feast, she has no plans to write her own adaptations. “At the moment, I’m not sure if that’s something I would do. I feel the books need to have a different life onscreen, and I think somebody else is better suited to do that,” she told THR.

It hasn’t stopped her from fancasting, however: “I’ve been dreamcasting the character of Eddie, the 19-year-old kitchen hand in The Midnight Feast as Leo Woodall,” she confessed. “I had Harris Dickinson for awhile as well, but I think he might have aged out of the character since I started thinking about it.”

Why Trust Us

In case you haven’t noticed, we’re kind of obsessed with books . Our team of editors and writers regularly spends hours scrolling through #Booktok , reading feedback on Goodreads and Reddit to see what hidden gems we’ve yet to discover, and, most importantly, actually reading the books we put on our lists.

We’re interviewing your favorite authors , listening to podcasts for the dirt on the best new book adaptations . and writing our own stories. (No, but seriously, have you checked out MC Digital Director Jenny Hollander’s debut novel ?) Bottom line: You should trust us because we’re lovers of the written word—just like you.