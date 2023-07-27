Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Barbie is not a movie, it's a phenomenon.
Right now, people are flocking to movie theaters to watch Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling do their thing, they're shopping for bright pink clothes and accessories, they're raving over America Ferrera's performance, they're making hilarious Barbie memes...
So naturally, since people are so hyped up about Barbie generally, they're starting to demand a sequel. Sadly, though, director Greta Gerwig really doesn't think she has it in her—at least not right now.
"At this moment, it's all I've got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did," Gerwig said in a recent interview with The New York Times (via E! News).
"I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."
That said, as E! News reports, starring actress and producer Robbie previously told Time that she's had discussions about a potential sequel, though these are extremely preliminary.
She told the publication, "It could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels."
Who knows? Since Robbie's friends were a bit mad at her that she didn't get to kiss Ryan Gosling in the movie, maybe a sequel could involve a smooch? Still, considering the movie's existential ending, it seems unlikely. Only time and Hollywood will tell!
