'KPop Demon Hunters' Star EJAE Makes Golden Globe History As the First Korean-American to Win Best Original Song

KPop Demon Hunters has officially made Golden Globes history.

"Golden" took home the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture at the 2026 Golden Globes, with EJAE—the hit's co-songwriter and the singing voice for the character Rumi—becoming the first Korean-American to win in the category.

After making her way to the stage, alongside her co-songwriter Mark Sonnenblick and producers 24 and IDO, EJAE reflected on her journey from being a K-pop trainee to writing the biggest song of 2025.

"When I was a little girl, I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fill one dream to become a K-pop idol, and I was rejected and disappointed that my voice wasn't good enough," she said. "So I leaned on songs and music to get through it. So now, I'm here as a singer and a songwriter."

EJAE wins Best Original Song for "Golden" at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s a dream come true to be a part of a song that is helping other girls, other boys, and everyone of all ages to get through their hardship and to accept themselves. So, thank you, Golden Globes, for accepting my voice and our voice."

EJAE and Sonnenblick went on to thank their friends and loved ones, as well as the teams at Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, and KPop Demon Hunters co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

EJAE then dedicated the award to people who have also found a new dream in life. "I just want to say this award goes to people who've had their doors closed at them and that I can confidently say rejection is redirection, and so never give up. And you know it's never too late to shine like you were born to be," she concluded.

EJAE walks the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the night, the HUNTR/X singing trio, EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna walked the red carpet in coordinating black gowns. The voices behind the fictional KPop Demon Hunters group have become an in-demand live act, from making their debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last October to appearing alongside Snoop Dogg in Netflix's Christmas Gameday halftime show.

Best Original Song - Motion Picture isn't the only award KPop Demon Hunters took home at the Globes. The film won the Best Motion Picture - Animated award. The Netflix sensation—which became the streamer's most-watched movie ever—was nominated alongside Arco, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, and Zootopia 2.

Rei Ami, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna walk the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This likely won't be the last we hear of KPop Demon Hunters this awards season. The animated blockbuster is expected to continue to win big throughout the season, as "Golden" received four Grammy nominations, making EJAE the first Korean-American female songwriter to be nominated for Song of the Year, and it's sure to take that fervor to the Oscars.

Speaking to Variety about the Grammy nomination, EJAE expressed the importance of representation. “You’re going to see three Korean faces. To think about the kids who are going to see that, and hopefully for that to shape their understanding of what they can do in this world, is the stuff that is giving me chills up my spine.”