Spoilers for Single's Inferno season 5 episodes 1-10 ahead. With less than a week left until the Single's Inferno season 5 finale, it's safe to say that Netflix's Korean reality series has reached new heights. Thanks to the season 5 cast, the hit dating show has broken viewing records, and fans around the world haven't been able to stop talking about stars like Kim Min-gee and Choi Mina Sue. But ahead of the February 10 finale, the contestant that has everyone guessing is fan-favorite Kim Go-eun.

The model (unrelated to the Goblin actress of the same name) has a monumental choice coming up, with three men interested in leaving Inferno with her. Long before she arrived on the dating show, Kim was already famous based off her alleged dating history. Below, read on for everything to know about Kim Go-eun heading into the Single's Inferno season 5 finale.

Kim Go-eun is a former pageant queen who hails from a famous family.

Kim Go-eun, 26, is a model for fashion and beauty brands, who grew up the daughter of a national sports legend. Her father, retired soccer player Kim Hyun-soo, played for Korean club teams from 1995-2008, and was part of the team that won the AFC Champions League in 2006. He's also a former member of the Korean national team.

Go-eun first entered the spotlight when she placed as second runner-up at the 2022 Miss Korea pageant. Single's Inferno has a long history of casting pageant queens; in season 5, both Choi Mina Sue and Park Hee-sun are also Miss Korea alums.

Kim Go-eun and Kim Jae-jin pose during the photo shoot challenge. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kim Go-eun previously had dating rumors with one of Korea's biggest K-pop stars.

Single's Inferno isn't the first time Kim's love life has been the subject of public discourse. In July 2024, Kim was spotted watching a soccer match in Osaka, Japan, with K-pop soloist and BIGBANG member G-Dragon, 37. Around that time, fans also noticed that the pair had mutual friends on social media. As dating rumors grew, both of them faced the public scrutiny that Korean celebrities often receive when they have public relationships.

In March 2025, G-Dragon denied the rumors through his agency, per JTBC. His statement read, "I am not dating Kim Go-eun. She is just a younger sister who shares overlapping acquaintances. It is a rumor that originated in China, but it is not true."

Kim Go-eun (center) chooses Shin Hyeon-woo (left) and Woo Sung-min (right) as the men she's interested in. (Image credit: Netflix)

She has to choose between three men in the upcoming 'Single's Inferno' finale.

Throughout season 5, Kim Go-eun caught the eye of several of the male contestants. Both optician Woo Sung-min and handball coach Shin Hyeon-woo show their interest early, and Go-eun and Sung-min end up choosing each other for her first trip to Paradise. By the Truth Game in episode 6, there's a clear love triangle between Go-eun, Sung-min, and Hyeon-woo.

The triangle becomes a square when the male Game Changer, actor Jo I-geon, arrives in episode 7 and chooses Go-eun for a Paradise date. It turns out that the pair already have a mutual acquaintance, and their date goes well. But when Go-eun gets back to Paradise, it's clear that Hyeon-woo and Sung-min's heads haven't turned.

Kim Go-eun and Jo I-geon have a dinner date in Paradise. (Image credit: Netflix)

In episode 8, Hyeon-woo finally gets a chance to go to Paradise with Go-eun, but he comes on strong and seemingly makes her feel uncomfortable. In episode 9, all three of Go-eun's suitors compete against each other in Trench Tug of War. I-geon comes in first place, and chooses Go-eun to come to Paradise. Since she's not an option, Hyeon-woo forefeits his Paradise date instead of choosing another date, a first for the show.

During their second date in Paradise, Go-eun and I-geon seemed to have a more relaxed time together, leaving fans wondering if he was now the frontrunner. However, Go-eun 's feelings have been a bit of a mystery, so it's hard to predict which of the three men she'll end up with in the finale. Viewers will have to wait until February 10 to see.