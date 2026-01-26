Calling all music fans: It's time to celebrate the tracks that powered 2025. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are just days away, with "music's biggest night" returning to celebrate an...interesting year in pop culture. Of course, the Grammys are still a can't-miss event, as our favorite recording artists gather for the most unpredictable red carpet of the year.

This year's nominees include the biggest pop girlies, rappers, and R&B singers, with Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, and Leon Thomas among the frontrunners. Read on for everything you need to know about the 2026 Grammys, including how to watch the ceremony live and which pop divas will be performing.

When are the 2026 Grammys?

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event will take place at its regular venue, Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

In addition to the main ceremony, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony —which features the un-televised wins and additional performances not shown during the main broadcast—will stream before the main show on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and live.GRAMMY.com , starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

Beyoncé wins Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

How to watch the 2026 Grammys:

Viewers with cable can tune into their local CBS channel or use their cable login to watch on a computer, phone, or tablet via CBS's website or app.

The Grammys will also stream on the Paramount+ app in the U.S. only. However, the ceremony will only air live on the Paramount+ Premium tier, which starts at $13/month and offers a seven-day free trial. The following day, the full event will stream on demand for all subscribers, including those with the Paramount+ Essential tier (at $8/month).

If you don't have cable or a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription, there are a few other ways to tune into the Grammys online. Live streaming TV services like Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube Live provide access to CBS (and offer free trials).

How to watch the 2026 Grammys red carpet:

The official "GRAMMY Live From The Red Carpet" special will air ahead of the live ceremony, with the exact start time to be announced. Last year, the special streamed on live.GRAMMY.com, as well as the Recording Academy's YouTube and TikTok accounts.

Who is hosting the 2026 Grammys?

Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammys for the sixth year in a row. In the announcement, the Recording Academy confirmed that this will be the former Daily Show host's final year hosting.

Chappell Roan performs at the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Who is performing at the 2026 Grammys?

The Recording Academy has revealed the first batch of performers for this Sunday's ceremony. Sabrina Carpenter is the first confirmed act, set to return after her comedy-tinged Grammys debut last year. Album of the Year nominees Clipse and Pharrell Williams will also perform tracks from their release Let God Sort 'Em Out.

Meanwhile, the Grammys are bringing back their Best New Artist performance segment, with all eight nominees—Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías—gracing the stage.

More performers will be revealed in the week leading up to the event.

Who is nominated at the 2026 Grammys?

Kendrick Lamar leads this year's nominees with nine nods, including Album of the Year for his post-"Not Like Us" victory lap, GNX, and Record and Song of the Year for his latest duet with SZA, "Luther." Right on his tail is Lady Gaga with eight nominations, breaking her previous record of six nods in 2010.

Other artists leading the nominations include Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and Leon Thomas, each with six noms; and Doechii, Clipse, SZA, and Tyler the Creator with five each. (For any Taylor Swift fans wondering, The Life of a Showgirl came out after the eligibility period ended. Should it receive any future nominations, that would be for the 2027 Grammys.)

In addition to GNX and Let God Sort 'Em Out, nominees for album of the year include Bad Bunny for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Justin Bieber for Swag, Sabrina Carpenter for Man’s Best Friend, Lady Gaga for Mayhem, Leon Thomas for Mutt, and Tyler the Creator for Chromakopia.

As for Song of the Year, nominees include Bad Bunny's "DtMF," Billie Eilish's "Wildflower," Carpenter's "Manchild," Doechii's "Anxiety," Lamar and SZA's "Luther," ROSÉ and Bruno Mars's "APT.," and "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters. The Record of the Year category includes all the same songs, with one exception: Chappell Roan's "The Subway" takes over the "Golden" slot.

Finally, some notable stats: 2026 marks the first year that three rap albums—GNX, Let God Sort 'Em Out, and Chromokopia—are nominated for Album of the Year. Bad Bunny is the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated in Album, Record, and Song of the Year simultaneously. Meanwhile, "Golden" and "APT." are the first K-pop songs to be nominated in the Song and Record of the Year categories.

Who is presenting at the 2026 Grammys?

We only know a couple of names presenting at this Sunday's awards show—but they're big ones. The Recording Academy began announcing presenters about a week before the ceremony, with fan-favorite stars Harry Styles and Doechii as the first two set to take the stage. You can expect more presenters to be announced in the lead-up to the awards show.