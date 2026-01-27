2026 is just getting started, but K-drama fans already have a global hit in Undercover Miss Hong. TvN and Netflix's latest K-drama is a fun office comedy set amid South Korea's bustling finance industry in late 1997. Hong Keum-bo (Park Shin-hye) is a determined investigator in her thirties, who roots out corruption in the country's biggest banks. When she sets her sights on Hanmin Investment & Securities, she decides to go undercover as "Hong Jang-mi," a entry-level assistant in her twenties. If aging herself down isn't complicated enough, the company's new CEO just happens to be her ex.

In addition to Park Shin-hye in the starring role, Undercover Miss Hong has gathered an ensemble cast of award-winning actin veterans and talented young actors. Below, read on to learn more about the cast of Undercover Miss Hong, including where to follow your new favorite new stars.

Park Shin-hye as Hong Keum-bo (a.k.a. Hong Jang-mi)

(Image credit: tvN/Netflix)

Hong Keum-bo is a 35-year-old employee of the Financial Supervisory Service, a watchdog that investigates companies for stock-price manipulation, embezzlement, fraud, and corruption. Known as the "Witch of Yeouido" to her co-workers, Keum-bo's ruthless and dogged determination has helped her excel in her all-male office. Safe to say, it'll be difficult for her to pretend to be fresh high-school graduate "Jang-mi."

Park Shin-hye, 35, is one of South Korea's most famous actresses. Since her breakout in 2003's Stairway to Heaven, the former child actress has starred in dramas including You're Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, Doctors, Memories of the Alhambra, Doctor Slump, and The Judge from Hell. In 2022, Park married and welcomed a baby with her longtime partner, Suspicious Partner actor Choi Tae-joon.

Go Kyung-po as Shin Jung-woo

(Image credit: tvN/Netflix)

Shin Jung-woo is the new CEO of Hanmin, whose first day at the company falls on the same day as Keum-bo's. He's also Keum-bo's ex; the pair were college classmates and worked together before he moved overseas. In addition to his full-time job and his suspicions about "Jang-mi," Jung-woo is also tasked with training Pil-beom's grandson to inherit the company.

Jung-woo is played by Go Kyung-po, a 35-year-old actor who's best known for playing Sung Sun-woo in Reply 1988. His other notable dramas include Don't Dare to Dream, Chicago Typewriter, Strongest Deliveryman, Cross, Private Lives, Love in Contract, Connect, D.P., and Frankly Speaking. In 2022, he received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Blue Dragon Film Awards for his role in Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave.

Ha Yoon-kyung as Go Bok-hee

(Image credit: tvN/Netflix)

Go Bok-hee is the 29-year-old assistant to the CEO at Hanmin, who also happens to be Keum-bo's roommate in a dorm for single female workers. Though she has one of the top positions in Admin, she's seen as an outcast due to her lack of college degree and rough childhood. Still, she's scrappy and loyal once she calls someone a friend.

Ha Yoon-kyung, 33, is best known for her breakout roles as neurosurgery resident Heo Seon-bin in Hospital Playlist, and rookie lawyer Choi Soo-yeon in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She has also appeared in the dramas She Would Never Know, Dr. Romantic, See You In My 19th Life, Flex X Cop, The Frog, and Gangnam B-Side. Last year, she briefly reprised the role of Seon-bin in the spinoff Resident Playbook.

Cho Han-gyeol as Albert Oh

(Image credit: tvN/Netflix)

Albert Oh is the 25-year-old grandson of Hanlim chairman Pil-beom and son of Oh Deok-gyu. Though he leads the risk-management department, he's a cinephile who spends all day watching VHS tapes. He has no idea about the true identity of "Jang-mi," which makes it a bit awkward when they meet at a video store and he falls in love with her at first sight.

Cho Han-gyeol, 23, is a rising K-drama actor who previously appeared in in the shows Jinxed at First, Connection, Romance in the House, The Haunted Palace, The Winning Try, and My Youth. He also starred in the 2023 Korean BL series Love Mate.

Choi Ji-su as Kang Nora (a.k.a. Kang Eun-ju)

(Image credit: tvN/Netflix)

Kang Nora, Pil-beom's 25-year-old daughter, returns to Korea after growing up in America. When she gets the chance to inherit Hanlim shares if she becomes a full-time employee, her mother (played by Byun Jung-soo) forces her to accept. She and Keum-bo become fast friends and roommates when they begin working at Hanmin.

Choi Ji-su, 28, made her acting debut in the 2017 K-drama adaptation of Criminal Minds. She has since appeared in shows including Hanging On, Convenience Store Fling, Move to Heaven, Juvenile Justice, Behind Every Star, High Cookie, and Crushology 101. She also previously appeared in the 2024 Korean cheerleading movie Victory.

Kang Chae-young as Kim Mi-sook

(Image credit: tvN/Netflix)

Mi-sook, the fourth roommate at the dorm, is a 28-year-old teller at one of Hanmin's branches. She's played by Kang Chae-young, 29, a Korean actress who studied music at New York University and made her debut in the 2019 musical Thérèse Raquin. Since her breakout role in the Korean romance movie 20th Century Girl, she has appeared in the K-dramas Juvenile Justice, Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born; Trigger; Genie, Make a Wish; and Love Me.

Lee Deok-hwa as Kang Pil-beom

Kang Pil-beom, the chairman and founder of Hamnin Investment and Securities, is played by veteran actor Lee Deok-hwa. The 73-year-old is best known to Netflix viewers for playing a different Chairman Kang, Tae-mu's grandfather, in the 2022 rom-com Business Proposal. Lee has also recently appeared in the dramas One Dollar Lawyer, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born, and Brewing Love.

Kim Hyung-mook as Oh Deok-gyu

Oh Deok-gyu, Pil-beom's scheming son-in-law, is played by Kim Hyung-mook, a 51-year-old screen and stage actor. His most notable K-drama roles include The Crowned Clown, The Fiery Priest, Vincenzo, Again My Life, My Lovely Boxer, and Bon Appetit, Your Majesty.

Park Mi-hyun as Song Ju-ran

Song Ju-ran is the Chief of Staff at Hanmin; in addition to running the admin department, she's Pil-beom's closest confidant. She's played by Park Mi-hyun, a 54-year-old actress who has played supporting roles in dozens of K-dramas including The World of the Married, Flower of Evil, Law School, D.P., Our Beloved Summer, Dear Hongrang, and The Price of Confession. Song also had a small role as Sae-byeok's mother in seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game.

Jang Do-ha as Lee Yong-gi

Lee Yong-gi, a quiet manager in the Risk Management department who holds a PhD in computer engineering, is played by 30-year-old actor Jang Do-ha. Before Undercover Miss Hong, Jang had a notable minor role alongside Park Shin-hye in the thriller K-drama The Judge from Hell. He has also appeared in My Country: The New Age, Youth of May, Sh**ting Stars, and We're Not Trash.

Kim Won-hae as Yun Jae-bom

(Image credit: tvN/Netflix)

Director Yun, Keum-bo's doting boss who comes up with the undercover plan, is played by Busan-born actor Kim Won-hae. The 56-year-old has appeared in dozens of Korean movies and shows; in the past twelve months, he has appeared in the Netflix K-dramas The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, The Divorce Insurance, Trigger, As You Stood By, Idol I, Cashero, Can This Love Be Translated?, and Undercover Miss Hong. As one Redditor notes, "You know a drama is gonna be good when he’s involved."

Shin Yu-na as Hong Jang-mi

(Image credit: tvN/Netflix)

ITZY's Yuna makes her acting debut in Undercover Miss Hong's premiere, playing the real Hong Jang-mi. The 22-year-old K-pop singer debuted with the group in 2019, and will reportedly release her first solo project this year. She's also set to appear in the upcoming tvN romance drama Favorite Employee.

Choi Won-young as Kang Myeong-hwi

Nora's brother Kang Myeong-hwi is Chairman Kang's son and the CEO of Hanmin, who wants the company to take responsibility for its crimes. He's played by Choi Won-young, 50, a prolific actor who has appeared in beloved K-dramas like SKY Castle; While You Were Sleeping; Kill Me, Heal Me; Twenty Again; Doctor Prisoner; Mystic Pop-up Bar; Under the Queen's Umbrella; and Twinkling Watermelon. He's next set to appear in the Netflix series We Are All Trying Here.