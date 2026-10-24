Beach Read, Funny Story, Book Lovers, and Happy Placeare in development. Happy Place was announced in 2024 and initially slated as a Netflix series, with Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions on board as producers. At the start of 2026, however, the streamer confirmed the switch to a feature film format for Happy Place, with J.Lo and her partners still on board. Even more exciting? Henry herself is writing the screenplay.
Here’s everything else we know so far about the page-to-screen adaptation of Emily Henry’s Happy Place.
Everything We Know About the 'Happy Place' Adaptation
'Happy Place' by Emily Henry
What is 'Happy Place' by Emily Henry about?
The 2023 novel, Henry’s fourth adult romance, is a second-chance love story with a hint of fake dating. It centers on Harriet and Wyn, who recently broke up after nearly a decade together but decide to keep their split a secret as they join their friends for an annual group trip to a cottage in Maine.
The story shifts back and forth in time, tracing back to the start of Harriet and Wyn’s relationship and their ups and downs over the years. As they reflect on their shared history and individual wants and needs, they find they can be more honest than ever about what's most important to each of them separately and together. Inevitably, being in a much healthier place leads them to figure out what their futures hold—whether that means going their separate ways or giving their love story another try.
When will the 'Happy Place' Netflix film adaptation be released?
Neither Netflix nor Henry has revealed a release date for the Happy Place film yet. The first page-to-screen take on an EmHen book, People We Meet on Vacation, was announced in late 2022 and premiered in January 2026. Applying that same timeline to Happy Place, which was announced as in development in mid-2024—albeit as a series rather than a feature film—could put a release date around the end of 2027 or early 2028 at the earliest. Of course, that will depend on casting and the shoot, but rom-coms tend to be relatively low lift.
Fortunately, to tide us over, we’ve got another adaptation to look forward to: The movie version of Beach Read, starring Phoebe Dynevor and Patrick Schwarzenegger, is set for a theatrical release in May 2027.
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Who is involved behind-the-scenes of the 'Happy Place' Netflix film adaptation?
A director isn't publicly attached to Happy Place yet, but the producers include J.Lo and her frequent collaborators, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, through their Nuyorican imprint. The film should be in good hands: Jenny from the Block is a rom-com queen, and Nuyorican has helmed several popular romance films, from Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding to Office Romance.
Henry will write the script. A team of screenwriters penned People We Meet on Vacation, while director Yulin Kuang wrote Beach Read, so Happy Place will be among the first times Henry is involved beyond a producing credit.
When the HappyPlace and Funny Story films were confirmed, the author shared a statement. “I genuinely couldn’t be more excited to work on the adaptations of Happy Place and Funny Story with Netflix,” she said. “The entire team there has been so passionate about, dedicated to, and supportive of People We Meet on Vacation from the jump, and getting to do it all over again—this time writing the scripts myself—has been a thrill. I feel so lucky to have found this home for these films, among people who believe deeply in the necessity and power of this kind of story.”
Who is in the cast of the 'Happy Place' Netflix film adaptation cast?
That’s another thing we don’t yet know. But the rom-com’s fans, of course, have plenty of ideas. Back in 2024, when Happy Place was first announced as a Netflix series, Henry posted the news on her Instagram account, noting in the caption that while no cast members were attached yet, they’d all be “actors in their late 20s to early 30s,” and inviting fans to comment their dream casting decisions.
Henry herself has actually joined in on the casting suggestions. In a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, she noted that while she typically stays out of chiming in about specific fancastings, she does "take those names that come up a lot into conversations with these teams."
She also admitted she had one suggestion for one character across all her books—and it just so happens to be for Happy Place. “For Harriet in Happy Place, I think Eve Hewson would be wonderful,” the writer revealed. “And usually, when I am thinking of casting, I’m not actually thinking of someone who looks like that person. I’m just thinking of someone who has that same vibe. But she actually does look more or less how Harriet is in my head.”
Only time will tell if the rest of the world gets to see the Disclosure Day and The Perfect Couple star in the role, too!
Andrea Park is a freelance writer for Marie Claire, where she writes mainly about pop culture, drawing on her lifelong obsessions with consuming every book, movie, and TV show she can get her hands on. Andrea is based in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Her byline has also appeared in W, Glamour, Teen Vogue, PEOPLE, and more.