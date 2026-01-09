When casting the first film adaptation of romance's most beloved author, instant chemistry between the leads was essential. Luckily, Netflix's take on People We Meet on Vacation found the perfect duo in Emily Bader and Tom Blyth. Not only are the stars already used to book-to-movie adaptations—from their previous roles in My Lady Jane and The Hunger Games, respectively—they also seem to have gotten very close in a short amount of time, just like their on-screen counterparts Poppy and Alex.

Emily Bader as Poppy and Tom Blyth as Alex in People We Meet on Vacation. (Image credit: Michele K. Short/Netflix)

In honor of the movie's streaming release, Bader and Blyth sat down with Marie Claire to test their friendship with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?, a task that the rom-com stars took very seriously. Though we provided multiple-choice questions, the pair were determined to go without, sifting through their memories as they answered questions from their childhood jobs and go-to karaoke songs, to their IRL dream vacations and the best rom-coms of all time. (You will never guess Bader's answer for the latter.) Although the American actress and the British actor had to look past a couple of culture clashes, we could feel the satisfaction whenever they high-fived over a correct answer.

How Well Do Tom Blyth and Emily Bader From 'People We Meet on Vacation' Know Each Other? - YouTube Watch On

Watch the full challenge above, then head to Netflix to watch People We Meet on Vacation, streaming now.