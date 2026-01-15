If you ever wanted to know who is on your favorite singer's playlist, or what albums inspired the latest “it girl” the most, tune in for Marie Claire’s resident music franchise Listen Up . In this interview series, we ask musicians about their listening habits and the specific records that informed their taste—and inherently their journey as an artist.

While some K-pop idols establish themselves in a lane and stay in it, SEVENTEEN has built a reputation transcending boundaries. Since their debut in May 2015, the 13-member boy band has leveraged their unique group structure to draw inspiration from countless genres and musical influences, from bass-heavy beats and uplifting anthems to R&B-tinged bops and emotional power ballads .

Ballads make up the most beloved deep cuts in SEVENTEEN’s discography. They’re the tracks that the group's passionate fanbase, known as CARATs, turn to for comfort, with relatable lyrics about navigating the journey from youth to adulthood and sweet melodies, thanks in large part to members DK and Seungkwan . The two main vocalists are considered among Korea’s best singers, and together— DK, with his clear and bright voice , and Seungkwan, known for his huskier tone —their complementary tones make the songs all the more moving. So when the duo announced that they would become the latest members to release an EP as a sub-unit, named DxS, the fandom exploded.

For the joint effort, the duo chose to make a concept album. “Since the album was set for a winter release, we spent a lot of time thinking about what kind of music would suit the season, and the idea of theming the album around love was brought up along the way,” Seungkwan explains, speaking to Marie Claire over email via translator. “As we talked more about it, we found ourselves reflecting on how many different meanings and forms love can take, and that naturally became the structure of the album—exploring different stories of love through each song.”

The album artwork for Serenade. (Image credit: PLEDIS Entertainment)

Released on January 12, Serenade’s six tracks chart the course of a romance, from infatuation to temptation to discontent to grief, while showing the many forms a ballad can take. After years of contributing soundtrack songs, or O.S.T.s, to K-dramas , the two vocalists have leaned into a cinematic style that intends to evoke complex feelings. As often goes with K-pop, Serenade’s storytelling isn’t just sonic; their lead single, “Blue,” is accompanied by a music video starring Squid Game’s Yoo-mi Lee and Pachinko’s Steve Sanghyun Noh as lovers faced with a lingering trauma. Listening to Serenade all the way through is a similar experience to bingeing a K-drama; a range of emotion, both specific and universal, sweeps over you.

“I think Serenade may feel quite different depending on who is listening,” Seungkwan notes. “Each track carries its own emotion—like the lead single “Blue” can be experienced in very different ways depending on the listener or even their mood that day. So rather than wanting to deliver certain feelings through our music, I hope CARATs can leave some space for themselves as they listen and focus on the flow of emotions the music brings. If those emotions can become a quiet comfort for them, that would mean a lot to me.”

도겸X승관 (SEVENTEEN) 'Blue' Official MV (Cinema Ver.) - YouTube Watch On

Below, DK and Seungkwan open up to Marie Claire about their music taste, including the Korean ballads that inspired them growing up and the songs that power their lives now.

DK: My dream of becoming a singer slowly grew while I was listening a lot to YB’s album Why Be? back when I was a student.

SEUNGKWAN: Birdy’s Birdy. When I was a trainee and going through a difficult time, I remember finding a lot of comfort through this album.

DK: SEVENTEEN’s debut album.

SEUNGKWAN: I can’t clearly remember the first album I purchased myself, but the first album I ever owned was Wonder Girls’s 2 Different Tears.

DK: Our first mini-album, Serenade.

SEUNGKWAN: BSS’s Second Wind, with “Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji),” along with the other tracks [is] incredibly well-balanced as a whole. Also, CxM’s HYPE VIBES—I was honestly surprised by how many different sides of their charm were captured in that album.

DK's solo "Rockstar" is the first track on Serenade. (Image credit: PLEDIS Entertainment)

DK: I especially loved Tim’s “As Much As I Love You,” so I naturally listened to a lot of ballads during that time.

SEUNGKWAN: There are so many great songs out there, but I personally loved Big Mama’s “Year.” It was on my sister’s MP3 player, and I ended up singing that one song every single day.

DK: I tend to enjoy winter love songs that feel warm and soothing.

SEUNGKWAN: Urban Zakapa’s “You’re The Reason.” The lyrics and melody are so beautiful that scenes of love naturally start playing in my head like a drama.

DK: I would say “Go!” from the drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The fans seemed to love it, and it’s also one of the songs I personally feel attached to.

SEUNGKWAN: There’s a song of mine called “The Reason” from the drama Lovestruck in the City, and it happens to be a nice song to listen to in this kind of weather.

DK: I felt the opening of our concert NEW_ was particularly refreshing. It showcased a new dimension of our group that the audience hadn’t seen before, which I think made the whole experience even more unique and memorable.

SEUNGKWAN: It’s “Fix You” by Coldplay. Whenever I watch their live performances and hear the audience singing along, it’s incredibly moving. Seeing Chris Martin running around the stage with so much energy is always such a great sight.

Seungkwan's solo "Dream Serenade" is the fifth track on the mini-album. (Image credit: PLEDIS Entertainment)

DK: I really like the part in “Prelude of love” where SEUNGKWAN and I co-wrote, “The petals that bloom along the light steps on my way to see you are telling me it’s love.” It really highlights that feeling of excitement and fits naturally within the overall mood of the song.

SEUNGKWAN: I personally love witty lyrics. For example, the line “I should have studied hard like this” from “Pretty U” really stayed with me.

DK: YB—I truly respect them!

SEUNGKWAN: Harry Styles—he’s one of the artists that I admire.

DK: I listen to “First Love” by Hikaru Utada! Especially in winter, when it’s snowing, it somehow brings your emotions to the surface.

SEUNGKWAN: Choi Yu-ree’s “Your name.” I feel like the strength in her voice is incredibly powerful.

DK: I often listen to “Lilac” by Mrs. GREEN APPLE, as I love its guitar sound, giving off an exciting energy.

SEUNGKWAN: Lately, I’ve been listening to Younha’s “Point Nemo” and really letting myself enjoy the vibe of the song.

A post shared by SEVENTEEN (@saythename_17) A photo posted by on

DK: “Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)” by BSS! I think the reason speaks for itself, right? It really gives you strength!

SEUNGKWAN: I usually put on a playlist of upbeat K-pop songs and either run or work out while listening to it.

DK: I don’t think I’d usually be the one playing music at a party. I tend to feel a little awkward in party settings.

SEUNGKWAN: I’m honestly so introverted and shy that I don’t think I could play music in front of other people.

MC: What song describes the stage in life you’re at right now?

DK: Rain’s “30 SEXY.” As I’ve turned 30 (in Korean age ) I want to explore showing a more mature side of myself.

SEUNGKWAN: Harry Styles’s “Sign of the Times.” It's a song that tells you you’re doing your best and encourages you to make it through tough moments, and these days, I want to become someone who can offer comfort to others.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.