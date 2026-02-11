Spoilers for Single's Inferno season 5 finale ahead. For a Singles Inferno installment that was arguably at its most entertaining as Mina Sue Choi was being indecisive mid-season, the season 5 finale ended up being relatively low-key. This was perhaps most apparent in the final choice of Kim Go-eun , the female contestant who had her pick between three suitors: Woo Sung-min , Jo I-geon , and Shin Hyeon-woo .

Ultimately, Go-eun left the island with Sung-min, shocking the Netflix dating hit's hosting panel of hosts who were sure the model’s sizzling on-screen chemistry with I-geon would win out. Instead, Go-eun prioritized the more stable connection she had with Sung-min. But did that connection survive once off the island? Ahead of the upcoming reunion, which will debut on Netflix on February 14, here’s what we know about Go-eun and Sung-min’s relationship.

Kim Go-eun poses with Kim Jae-jin for the photo shoot challenge. (Image credit: Netflix)

What are 'Singles Inferno' season 5 stars Go-eun and Sung-min's ages and jobs?

When Kim Go-eun (not to be confused with the You and Everything Else actress of the same name) took part in the episode 4 couples photo shoot challenge, the panel of hosts commented on how well she knew how to take a photo. This is because Go-eun does it professionally; the 26-year-old is a model for beauty and fashion brands. As the second runner-up of 2022’s Miss Korea pageant , she also has experience expressing her charms in front of an audience. The Single’s Inferno season 5 cast included many already-known figures, but being the daughter of former national-team soccer player Kim Hyun-soo and a rumored ex-girlfriend of BIGBANG member G-Dragon , Go-eun’s identity off the island would have been known to at least some of the other contestants.

In comparison, Woo Sung-min was a relative unknown heading into Single’s Inferno. While the 30-year-old had previously tried his hand at acting , Sung-min’s main job is as an optician at his family’s business.

Sung-min and Go-eun have their first date in Paradise. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happened between Kim Go-eun and Woo Sung-min on 'Single's Inferno' season 5?

Go-eun and Sung-min formed a connection early in Single’s Inferno season 5. Though Sung-min was whisked away to Paradise by track star Kim Min-gee in episode 1, he had chosen Go-eun for his “first impression” vote. When the two were randomly paired together for the dodgeball game in episode 2, Sung-min had a chance to get to know Go-eun over iced americanos and watermelon. The pair clicked and chose one another for a Paradise date in episode 3.

The Paradise date made a lasting impression that Go-eun and Sung-min held onto for the rest of the season—and eventually survived both Hyeon-woo and I-geon’s attempts to woo Go-eun away. For those of us watching at home, “game changer” I-geon in particular seemed to have a chance at being Go-eun’s final pick. The two knew each other before coming to Inferno and shared a charming chemistry. When I-geon won the Trench Tug-of-War challenge and chose Go-eun as his Paradise partner in episode 10, the pair had the season's hottest pool date.

Go-eun seemed to be considering I-geon as her final choice. However, his flirting with female game changer Lee Ha-eun in front of Go-eun upset her. Ultimately, she chose Sung-min's companionship over the sparks of I-geon, surprising the panel of judges and many viewers at home. “[Sung-min] took care of me in these subtle ways,” Go-eun said of the final choice. “He always found little ways to show how he felt about me.”

Go-eun and Jo I-geon have their first date in Paradise. (Image credit: Netflix)

Are Kim Go-eun and Woo Sung-min still together after 'Single’s Inferno' season 5?

As of the finale's airing on February 10, neither Go-eun nor Sung-min has publicly commented on their relationship status. They also don’t appear to follow one another on Instagram. This is the status quo for Single’s Inferno contestants, but it’s also worth noting that no matches from the first four seasons of the show are confirmed to still be in a relationship.