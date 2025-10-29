Netflix's reality competition Physical: 100 is finally back...with an international twist. The Korean reality series has debuted Physical: Asia, the first of several intense spin-offs coming our way (including Physical 100: USA.)

Premiered on October 28, Physical: Asia follows a new, brutal tournament where teams of legendary athletes test their strength and endurance with national pride on the line. Only one of the eight national teams—representing their home countries of South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Indonesia, Türkiye, Australia, and the Philippines—will walk away with bragging rights and one billion Korean won (about $703,000) during the November 18 finale.

For this new team battle, creator Jang Ho-gi has once again gathered contestants ranging from Olympic medalists to super-fit celebs. Physical: Asia's international scope also includes spotlights on heritage sports like Korean ssireum, Mongolian Bökh wrestling, Turkish oil wrestling, and Muay Thai. And of course, fans from Physical: 100 seasons 1 and 2 will recognize some very familiar faces on Team Korea.

Below, read on to meet the contestants of Physical: Asia, including all the captains and members of each six-person team.

Team Korea

Kim Dong-hyun (Captain)

"Stun Gun" Kim Dong-hyun, 43, rose to fame as the first South Korean MMA fighter to win in the UFC. As he says on Physical: Asia, he competed in the UFC's welterweight class, only losing four matches before retiring. He has since become well-known in Korea's entertainment industry, appearing on variety shows, including Amazing Saturday, Law of the Jungle, Master in the House, The Return of Superman, The Great Escape, and The Iron Squad.

Instagram: @stungunkim

Amotti

CrossFit athlete Amotti (real name Kim Jae-hong), 32, competes in Physical: Asia after winning Physical: 100 season 2. Since winning the original competition, the Lululemon ambassador has continued to run his own fitness and lifestyle YouTube channel, which has featured many former Physical: 100 stars, including his new teammates. (He also got married last year.)

Instagram: @amottivation

Choi Seung-yeon

Choi Seung-yeon, 26, is a CrossFit athlete who became the first-ever athlete from South Korea to compete in the International CrossFit Games more than twice. As she explains on Physical: Asia, she has ranked in the top 3 female CrossFit competitors from the Asia region in 2021, 2022, 2024, and in 2025, after Physical: Asia filmed. She currently coaches at one of Korea's most well-known gyms, CrossFit Limelight.

Instagram: @seungyeon_choi_

Jang Eun-sil

Jang Eun-sil, 34, is a former member of the South Korean national wrestling team, who previously competed on Physical: 100 season 1. Since the show, the Adidas ambassador has continued to run her YouTube channel and TikTok, where she tries out different sports and shares her active lifestyle.

Instagram: @sillllling

Kim Min-jae

Kim Min-jae, 23, is a traditional Korean ssireum wrestler who earned the nickname "Monster of the Sand Pit." He made his tournament debut in 2022 and won the Grand Festival that year, becoming the first college student to become a grand champion since 1985. According to his Physical: Asia intro, he currently has the most wins in his weight class among active fighters.

Instagram: @minjaebull

Yun Sung-bin

"Iron Man" Yun Sung-bin, 31, is a skeleton racer who won gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, becoming the first Asian medalist in an Olympic sliding sport. He competed in Physical: 100 season 1 and made it to the semifinal round. Since then, he has continued growing his career as a YouTuber and TV personality and is reportedly crossing over into acting. According to Chosun Biz, he will have a major role in the Korean-Japanese fantasy romance The Ghost House, out next year.

Instagram: @top.physical

Team Japan

Yushin Okami (Captain)

Yushin Okami, 44, is one of Asia's renowned MMA fighters with 23 years of professional experience. He currently holds the record of the most UFC wins by an Asian fighter. (His rival, Kim Dong-hyun, held the record before Okami surpassed him.) He was also the model for Eren's Titan form in the world-famous anime Attack on Titan.

Instagram: @_yushin_okami_

Kana Watanabe

Kana Watanabe, 37, is an MMA fighter who has competed in the flyweight division of Bellator MMA and the Professional Fighters League. Her professional record includes 13 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw.

Instagram: @kana_0821

Katsumi Nakamura

Katsumi Nakamura, 31, is an Olympic swimmer who represented Japan at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A member of Japan's national swim team since 2015, Nakamura is the country's national record holder for the men's 100-meter freestyle. Like many of his other competitors, he now runs a fitness YouTube channel.

Instagram: @katsumi.221

Nonoka Ozaki

Nonoka Ozaki, 22, is a wrestler on Japan's national team, who won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 68kg women's freestyle division. She is also a two-time gold medalist at both the World Wrestling Championships and the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Instagram: @nonoka_ozaki

Soichi Hashimoto

Soichi Hashimoto, 34, is the captain of Japan's national judo team. He competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Japan's team won a silver medal, and he won a bronze medal individually. According to his Instagram, he's the oldest Japanese male judo athlete ever to win a medal at the Olympics, for his 2024 win at the age of 32. He also recently started a YouTube channel.

Instagram: @soichi_hasimoto

Yoshio Itoi

Yoshio Itoi, 44, is a legendary baseball player and athlete known by his nickname "Superman." He was a nine-time all-star in the Nippon Professional Baseball League, where he played as a pitcher for 18 years before retiring in 2022. Earlier this year, he came in first place on Netflix's first-ever Japanese survival show Final Draft.

Instagram: @itoiyoshio_7

Team Thailand

Superbon (Captain)

Superbon, 35, is a legendary Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer. He's currently the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, and he was previously a four-time IFMA champion with four consecutive wins. He's a high-kick specialist; he says in his intro, "As a fighter, I'm known for knocking out my opponents with a kick to the neck."

Instagram: @superbon_banchamek

Anucha Yospanya

Anucha Yospanya, 31, is a Thai wrestler who competed in the 31st SEA Games in 2021, winning silver in the men’s 97kg division.

Instagram: @anucha_104

James Rusameekae Fagerlund

James Rusameekae, 39, is a former professional volleyball player turned actor, model, and TV personality. Rusameekae, who has Senegalese, Thai, and American ancestry, grew up between Thailand and Sweden. In addition to playing on the Diamond Food volleyball team, he won a celebrity boxing competition 10Fight10 . In his intro, Rusameekae says that he calls himself "Thai King Kong," but he's also a "joyful, cheerful, fun-loving person." He married his longtime boyfriend in 2019.

Instagram: @rusameekae

Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan

Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan is a famed CrossFit athlete who helped popularize the sport in Thailand. She was the first Thai athlete to be invited to the World CrossFit Games, and has been ranked first in Thailand's CrossFit ranking from 2017 to 2023.

Instagram: @coachjarjarbinks

Ploy Nuannaree Olsen (Muay Thai coach)

Ploy Nuannaree Olsen is a Muay Thai coach and professional bodybuilder. She recently won fourth place at the 2025 IFBB Chicago Pro in the Wellness division.

Instagram: @nuannaree

Sunny Kerdkao Wechokittikorn

Sunny Kerdkao Wechokittikorn, 24, is a member of Thailand's national rugby team. He graduated from Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University in 2023.

Instagram: @sunnysun.rs

Team Mongolia

Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan (Captain)

Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan is a champion wrestler who practices bökh, a traditional Mongolian folk style said to have originated from ancient warriors. Per his intro, he has competed in the national Naadam festival five times, ranking high each time. He also won the President's Cup in 2022.

Instagram: @b.orkhonbayar

Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan

Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, 25, is a judo athlete who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of Mongolia's national team. She has won silver and bronze medals at the Asian Championships, as well as multiple silver and bronze medals at Grand Slam/Grand Prix competitions throughout her career.

Instagram: @amarsaikhan_adiyasuren

Dulguun Enkhbat

Dulguun Enkhbat, 33, is a professional basketball player and a member of Mongolia's 3x3 national team. His team won the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in both 2017 and 2023.

Instagram: @dulguun_enkhbat

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

Enkh-Orgil "The Tormenter" Baatarkhuu, 36, is a featherweight MMA fighter who currently competes in the ONE Fighting Championship league. His career record includes 13 wins.

Instagram: @enkhorgilmma

Khandsuren Gantogtokh

Khandsuren Gantogtokh, 28, is a professional volleyball player who has been playing on Mongolia's national team since 2015. She has also played in Japan for eight years; she's currently on the Tokyo Sunbeams team in Japan's V League.

Instagram: @pandayo___

Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir

Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir is an acrobat, circus artist, and actor who performs with Cirque du Soleil. They specialize in acrobatic stunts, including one where they balance on an 11-meter stack of chairs. They also founded the training company AcroMongolia.

Instagram: @ochir_ub

Team Indonesia

Igedz Executioner (Captain)

Igedz is Indonesia's heavyweight bodybuilding champion, who's undefeated in his country. He says in his intro, "If you try to confront me head-on, I'll slaughter you."

Instagram: @igedz_executioner

Fina Philippe

Fina Phillipe, 35, is an actress, Brazilian Jiujitsu athlete, and TV personality. In her bio, she says that she often competes in mixed-gender fighting and isn't intimidated by the men in the competition.

Instagram: @lafinaa

Glenn Victor

Glenn Victor Sutanto, 35, is a former competitive swimmer who competed in the men's 100-meter butterfly at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In 2024, the now-swimming coach competed in the Mister International pageant as Mister International Indonesia.

Instagram: @glennvictor

Jeremiah Lakhwani

Jeremiah Lakhwani is a hybrid sports athlete and influencer.

Instagram: @jeremiahlakhwani

Marcus Gideon

Marcus Gideon, 34, is a former badminton player who, alongside his teammate Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, was ranked no. 1 in the world in men's doubles by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in 2017. Upon his retirement in 2024, Gideon had won 30 championship titles total in his career. He now runs a badminton academy.

Instagram: @marcusfernaldig

Maria Selena

Maria Selena, 35, is an Indonesian actress and TV personality who formerly played professional basketball in the WNBL Indonesia league. She was also Miss Puteri Indonesia 2011 and represented Indonesia in Miss Universe 2012.

Instagram: @mariaselena_

Team Türkiye

Recep Kara (Captain)

Recep Kara, 44, is a four-time champion of the Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling Tournament, Türkiye's ancient oil-wrestling competition. He's also a former medalist as part of the national mat-wrestling team. In 2002, he won the Kirkpinar for the first time and became the youngest winner in Türkiye's history. For the past two years, he has held the title of "Chief Wrestler," the highest ranking in the sport.

Instagram: @kararecep52

Ali Sofuoglu

Ali Sofuoglu, 30, is a karate fighter on Türkiye's national team. Over his career, he has won seven gold medals at the European championships, four team and three individual. He also took home a bronze metal in the men's individual kata at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In 2023, he won gold in the men's individual kata at the World Karate Championships.

Instagram: @alisofuoglu_

Anil Berk Baki

Anil Berk Baki, 34, is a sailor, actor, and TV personality who also does in CrossFit and extreme sports. He competed on Survivor Türkiye in 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Instagram: @anilberkbaki

Nefise Karatay

Nefise Karatay, 25, is a former national-champion runner who competed in the 60-meter and 100-meter hurdles. She also competed on Survivor Türkiye in 2023 and 2024.

Instagram: @nefiseekaratayy

Ogeday Girisken

Ogeday's Girisken, 33, is a rower and actor who won Survivor Türkiye in 2017 and Survivor Türkiye: All-Stars in 2022 and 2024.

Instagram: @ogedaygirisken

Yasemin Adar Yiğit

Yasemin Adar Yiğit, 34, is a former Turkish national team wrestler in the freestyle 76 kg category. She's a seven-time European champion and a two-time world champion, as well as winning the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Instagram: @yasemin.adar

Team Australia

Robert Whittaker (Captain)

Robert "The Reaper" Whittaker, 34, is a world-famous MMA fighter with 16 years in the UFC. In 2017, he became the first Australian fighter to win a UFC championship after winning the middleweight belt. He also previously competed in 97 kg freestyle wrestling, winning the gold medal at the Australian National Wrestling Championships in May 2017.

Instagram: @robwhittakermma

Alexandra Milne

Alexandra Milne is a fitness coach, influencer, and former competitive cheerleader.

Instagram: @alexandramilne_

Dom Tomato

Dom Tomato (full name Dominic Di Tommaso) is a parkour and freerunning athlete and content creator. Per his bio, he has a background in figure skating and ballet and began training in freerunning in 2007. He currently has over four million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Instagram: @domtomato

Eddie Williams

Eddie Williams, 35, is a two-time winner of Australia's Strongest Man competition, and a four-time World's Strongest Man competitor. He currently holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to pull a tank over 10 meters, at 36.65 seconds. He has also appeared on both Australia's Got Talent and America's Got Talent, where he showed off both his strength and singing talent. He says in his Physical: Asia intro that playing rugby growing up "helped [him] be able to move quicker and be different from everyone else."

Instagram: @eddiejowilliams

Eloni Vunakece

Eloni Vunakece, 38, is a Fijian-Australian former rugby player who played on Fiji's national rugby league team. Since his retirement in 2018, he has competed on several seasons of Australian Ninja Warrior, and one season of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

Instagram: @elonivunakece

Katelin van Zyl

Katelin van Zyl is a former professional hockey player who now competes as a CrossFit and Hyrox athlete. In 2024, she ranked 13th among female CrossFit athletes worldwide. She also competed as the Raven on Gladiators: Australia.

Instagram: @katelin_vanzyl

Team Philippines

Manny Pacquiao (Captain)

Manny "PacMan" Pacquiao, 46, is a boxing legend, and the only fighter ever to become the world champion in eight different weight divisions. With a career spanning from 1995 to the present day, he is also the only boxer to hold world championships across four decades. This year, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Outside of boxing, Pacquiao is a singer, actor, TV personality, philanthropist, and Evangelical preacher who was a player-coach for the Philippine Basketball Association from 2014 to 2017. He also served as a senator of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022.

Instagram: @mannypacquiao

Justin Coveney

Justin Coveney, is a Filipino-Australian rugby player. He has been a member of the Philippine national rugby team since 2010, and he was part of the team's golden era, winning two gold medals at the Southeast Asian Games. He's also a lawyer and a certified World Rugby Level 1 & 2 Strength Coach.

Instagram: @justin_coveney

Lara Lorraine Deang Liwanag

Lara Liwanag is a CrossFit athlete who has ranked first among women in the Philippines.

Instagram: laraliwanag

Mark Mugen

Mark "Mugen" Striegl, 37, is an MMA fighter and a gold medalist in sambo, a Russian martial art that incorporates judo, jiujitsu, and wrestling. He made his UFC debut in October 2020.

Instagram: @markmugen

Ray Jefferson Querubin

Ray Querubin was the Philippines' Strongest Man for three years in a row, from 2016 to 2019. In 2017, he ranked 9th in a world strongman competition.

Instagram: @strongman_ray06

Robyn Lauren Brown

Robyn Lauren Brown, 31, is a Filipino-American hurdler who grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She has won six career medals representing the Philippines, including winning the gold for the 400-meter hurdle at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

Instagram: @runrobyn_