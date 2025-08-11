Spoilers for episodes 1-9 of Perfect Match season 3 ahead. As soon as Netflix confirmed that season 3 of their reality series Perfect Match would feature stars from outside the Netflix Reality Universe, fans were cautiously optimistic that familiar faces from shows like The Bachelor and Love Island USA would bring a fresh round of drama to the hit dating show. There were even two names who entered the villa with a lot of history: former Bachelor Clayton Echard and former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia.

Of the pair, Recchia remained in the villa for most of the season and kissed a lot of frogs before she found a potential prince in Ray Gantt, a former finalist from Love Island USA. So, did the pair continue their romance outside of the show's filming? Read on for everything we know about Rachel and Ray’s journey on Perfect Match season 3 and where they are now.

Rachel and Ray arrive at a date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What happened between Rachel and Ray on 'Perfect Match' season 3?

Rachel arrived in the villa early in the season's run, after being put on a date with Freddie (Love Is Blind: UK). However, any potential she and Freddie had was completely overshadowed when she reunited with Clayton (The Bachelor). For anyone unfamiliar with their history, Rachel made it to the top three contestants in Clayton's season alongside Gabby Windey and Susie Evans. Clayton slept with both Gabby and Rachel and told them he loved them, before dumping them to run after Susie after she self-eliminated. Rachel and Gabby went on to become the first-ever joint Bachelorettes, but Rachel ultimately left her Bachelorette run single.

Despite their previous relationship being the reason he's considered one of the worst Bachelors ever, Clayton convinced Rachel that their meeting in the villa must be fate, and that they should give things another chance. Fast forward 24 hours later—after Clayton went on a date with Sandy (The Ultimatum), and they're both rated the best kissers—and Clayton told Rachel that he had just gotten swept up in the excitement of seeing her again, and that he didn't want to pursue things with her.

Thankfully, Clayton at least gave Rachel a chance to stay in the house, as he and Sandy set her on a date with Scott (Love Island: UK). The pair hit it off enough to match and stay together for a few episodes, but Rachel questioned whether he sincerely liked her or if he was waiting for new women to come along.

Rachel and Clayton reunite. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Meanwhile, Ray entered the show in episode 6, when Madison was set up on a double date with him and Jalen (Too Hot to Handle). He doesn't have much luck with the women, though his banter with Lucy instigates an unnecessary fight between Lucy and Daniel. Of course, Ray immediately came back again for the gender-separated mixers, where the coupled cast members could spend time with the singles. Rachel took the chance to speak with the guys without Scott around, and she and Ray instantly hit it off as lover-girl met lover-boy. Even though Rachel was also attracted to Carrington (Love Island USA), she decided to match with Ray, who seemed to be looking for the same future as her.

As soon as they matched, Rachel and Ray showed off their chemistry and teamwork by winning the season's final compatibility challenge. The pair had a very cute lucha libre wrestling date, and the only hint of discord was when Carrington made one more pass at Rachel. She seemed to shut him down quickly, but episode 9 ended before anyone matched, so we'll have to wait and see whether Rachel and Ray make it to the finale.

Ray (literally) sweeps Rachel off her feet after they match. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Rachel and Ray still together after 'Perfect Match' season 3?

Unlike some of the other Perfect Match cast members, Rachel and Ray are staying tight-lipped on any spoilers about their current relationship status. did drop a subtle hint that she may not have fond memories of the show. On August 10, she posted an Instagram of herself in Southern California's Temecula Valley Wine Country, with the caption, "closing my eyes so I don’t have to see episodes 7-9."

Meanwhile, Rachel has hinted that several season 3 cast members have been dealing with dating drama recently, especially after they all reunited for Netflix's Summer Break press junket and party last month.

"There's a lot still going on, like, even just from that Netflix [Summer Break] event," she recently said on "The Viall Files" podcast. "There’s a lot happening. Oh, my god, there might have been more drama at that Netflix event [than on the show]. There’s still stuff going on, [even though] filming was a year ago. [There were] lots of people fighting [and] couples getting back together."

When asked whether she recently rekindled something, Rachel answered, "Who knows? I might be talking to someone. You guys know I love a second chance and a third and a fourth! I am just so full of forgiveness."