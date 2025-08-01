Spoilers for episodes 1-6 of Perfect Match season 3 ahead. “I’ve always dated boys, now I’m ready for a man,” Lucy Syed declares at the start of Perfect Match season 3 . Challenge accepted: the Too Hot to Handle season 6 alum pairs up early with Daniel Perfetto , from Dated & Related, but their time in the villa isn’t without its ups and downs.

Things get off to a good start between these two on the Netflix reality hit, and they’re the first pair we see officially match—but when Lucy doesn’t rank Daniel highest in a kissing challenge, it sparks a humongous fight that leaves Lucy in tears. Newcomers to the villa also introduce competition and a questioning of motives that test their true compatibility.

So, are these two truly a perfect match? And are they still together now? Let’s run down everything we know about Lucy and Daniel’s relationship on Perfect Match season 3 and after the show so far.

Lucy and Daniel have a rope-bondage date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What happened between Lucy and Daniel on 'Perfect Match' season 3?

Both entered the villa in the opening episode and spent some time getting to know a few other hopefuls; Daniel flirted with Juliette (Siesta Key), and Lucy with Clayton ( The Bachelor ), but they ultimately shared that they were into one another and decided to make things official.

“I’m in my own little world with Lucy, I forget who else is around me because I’m literally just focused on her. And to be honest, I’m happy with that.” Daniel gushes. He’s happy with her, and though he’s tempted somewhat when Alex ( Temptation Island ) enters the villa, he and Lucy choose to stay together.

Whatever calm these two had, though, completely imploded after episode 3’s compatibility challenge: All the couples had to wear blindfolds and headphones while kissing one another, and then ranked those makeouts. Daniel ranked Lucy highest, giving her a 10, but Lucy only gave him a 9…and ranked Ollie ’s kiss higher. Daniel accuses Lucy of making him look like a fool in front of everyone, and their argument leaves her in tears; she knows she embarrassed him, but swears she didn’t do it on purpose. Ultimately, he decides that being upset over it means he really cares for her.

Lucy considers Scott (Love Island USA) as a potential suitor, but ultimately decides he’s too young for her. (He’s 23, she’s 28.) Daniel says it’s a “hard balance” trying to play it cool while she explores her options, but he’s still happy with his match.

The pair score a big win when they ace a difficult compatibility challenge: working together to drop balls into the water while swinging overhead on a pole. They’re rewarded with the most chaotic boardroom visit of the season so far: choosing two couples to pair up with new singles, and those participants’s current partners have to leave the villa.

The introduction of new faces—two men, two women—upends their happiness again, because Daniel takes issue with how “loudly” Lucy was chatting with Ray (Love Island USA). He accuses her of now embarrassing him a second time, and again Lucy walks away in tears. She doesn’t want to be with someone who’s embarrassed by her, but also doesn’t want to blow up their relationship over one argument. So they match again, but say they still have more to talk about and want to continue that conversation.

Are Lucy and Daniel still together after 'Perfect Match' season 3?

That is the big question, isn’t it? At the end of episode 6, when the couples split up for parties with the remaining singles, Daniel calls the situation a “hall pass” that he plans to take advantage of. That doesn't sound like someone secure in their relationship…

The teaser for what’s coming next doesn’t seem to bode well either, as the two appear to have a serious convo that Daniel says “isn’t going the way I thought at all,” to which Lucy just sighs heavily. Also, was that him kissing someone else in a snippet from those upcoming episodes?