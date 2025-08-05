Spoilers for episodes 1-6 of Perfect Match season 3 ahead. On past seasons of Perfect Match, many of the most eventful couples have included at least one Love Is Blind alum. (See Chloe and Shayne and Harry and Jessica.) So it's no surprise that much of the early drama on Perfect Match season 3 comes courtesy of the double Love Is Blind couples: AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland and Madison Errichiello and Freddie Powell.

The latter pair get off to a strong start in the villa, when the Love Is Blind season 8 alum puts herself on a date with the Love Is Blind: UK fan favorite. However, tears quickly begin flowing when the other couples—and even the Netflix reality show itself— begins testing their bond by putting them on separate dates.

So, do the pair survive the tests? Or do temptations break them apart? Read on for everything we know about Madison and Freddie’s journey on Perfect Match season 3 and where they are now.

What happened between Madison and Freddie on 'Perfect Match' season 3?

Madison arrived in the villa on day one, and the 28-year-old Minneapolis resident initially matched with Cody (Temptation Island). The pair were in sync enough to win the show's first challenge, but, Madison's most memorable comment about Cody was that he needed a tongue scrapper and mouthwash, so she didn't seem that into him.

Once they got into the boardroom, Madison took charge and set herself up on a date with funeral director Freddie. He said that he's a sucker for a "crazy girl" who's "a bit fire-y," and Madison's a fire sign, so it was no surprise when he asked her to match up. And Madison was clearly smitten, with her later saying that Freddie was a "unicorn" and maybe the "first good guy" she's met.

The pair's first big relationship test came after the compatibility challenge, where they came in second and put a bit of a target on their back. AD and Ollie sent Freddie on a date with Rachel (The Bachelorette), and Madison got very emotional and upset. Freddie and Rachel had a cute painting date—Madison's dream date, cute—and they both had a great time. However, once they got into the villa, Rachel became preoccupied with her ex Clayton, and told Freddie she wanted to maybe rekindle things. (Bachelor Nation won't be surprised how that went.) Freddie ended up asking Madison to match again, saying that they were a "no brainer."

Madison and Freddie on their first date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

By the end of episode 5, Madison and Freddie were one of the show's stronger couples, ahead of a brand-new board twist. Lucy (Too Hot to Handle) and Daniel (Dated and Related) ranked Ollie and AD and Freddie and Madison as the two most-compatible couples, after which host Nick Lachey told them that one member of each couple would be sent on a date, and the other would be dumped from the villa. Lucy and Daniel chose Madison to go on a date, and Madison broke into tears once again while saying goodbye to Freddie. But this reality TV, so the show must go on.

Madison was then set up on a boxing workout with two dates: Jalen from Too Hot to Handle, and Ray from Love Island USA. Though she said that Ray has "good energy," Jalen was apparently Madison's "type to a T." She chose Jalen to be her match at the end of the night, but she also made it clear that her mind was still on Freddie.

The first week of episodes ended by cliff-hanging the show's gender-separated mixers, where matched-up participants can chat with the singles without their partners around. We only saw a bit of the boys' mixer, but there was a surprising guest among the crowd—a now single AD. So will the girls' mixer bring back Freddie? Unfortunately, we won’t find out until Friday, August 8.

Jalen and Madison at their boxing date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Madison and Freddie still together after 'Perfect Match' season 3?

Though they're still split up by the end of episode 6, the preview for next week does in fact show Freddie back in the villa, so whether it happens at the mixers or in a later episode, Madison and Freddie will have a reunion.

Madison does also seem to be part of a couple in the peek of the series' finale, but it's impossible to tell whether the man by her side is Freddie. As for social media clues, neither of them are giving any hints, so we'll have to wait for the finale to see what happens.