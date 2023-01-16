Are Seo-eun and Yoong-jae Still Together After 'Single's Inferno' Season 2?

Spoilers for Single's Inferno Season 2 ahead. The Season 2 finale of Single's Inferno had some surprising moments, but no one was shocked when Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-jae left together. The couple were each other's first choice among the cast to go to Paradise, and their strong connection just grew throughout the show, even though Seo-eun took the time to explore her interest in chef Han-bin. Now that they've walked off into the sunset, viewers want to know whether Seo-eun and Yoong-jae kept seeing each other as they returned to the real world.

What are Seo-eun and Yoong-jae's ages and jobs?

Part of the reason Seo-eun and Yoong-jae clicked so quickly could be their similarities in age. They're both among the oldest contestants, as Seo-eun is 28 in Korean age and Yoong-jae is 32. As for their careers, Yoong-jae works in finance at a securities firm. (The report he was reading was a giveaway for how nerdy he is.) Seo-eun is an abstract painter who went to college in the States, at Pratt Institute in NYC. She's also the former Miss Korea 2021.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What happened between Seo-eun and Yoong-jae on 'Single's Inferno' 2?

Artist Seo-eun and stockbroker Yoong-jae were each other's first dates in Paradise, and they immediately clicked, talking for hours and even sleeping in the same room (in different beads). However, when they couldn't choose each other again for the next Paradise trip, Seo-eun explored her connection with chef Han-bin, who was interested in her from the beginning. Even though Seo-eun and Han-bin had fun together, Yoong-jae was persistent, and Seo-eun seemed to have stronger feelings for him.

In the end, both Yoong-jae and Han-bin went to Seo-eun in the final ceremony, with Han-bin saying that he would follow his heart no matter her decision. During the final decision, Yoong-jae acted cool as he asked Seo-eun to leave Paradise with him. Seo-eun chose him as well, and the adorable couple left Inferno together.

Are Seo-eun and Yoong-jae still together?

Like the other cast members, Seo-eun and Yoong-jae are remaining coy following the show. They follow each other on Instagram, and even though they don't really interact on the platform, their social media pages are filled with sweet hints toward their status. One sweet subtle nod can be found in their individual (opens in new tab) New Year posts (opens in new tab), where they both included a blue heart emoji. The hearts could be a nod towards their time on the show, when they both coincidentally wore the same shade of blue during their first conversation.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Then there's the big coincidence found in their Stories on the day the finale aired. They both re-shared the same screenshot from their final trip to Paradise, via a story from the same user, posted around the same time. Very couple-y behavior.

(Image credit: Instagram)

As for more solo hints, Seo-eun has reposted several IG Stories gushing over her and Yoong-jae, including one where a fan wrote, "They look like a married couple talking about the future." Yoong-jae also shared some very cute pics (opens in new tab) of the couple on a Chinese social media site, including one from what appears to be their final Paradise date and another where they pose in front of the Inferno tents wearing new outfits. He even captioned the couple pics with a smiley face emoji. Of course, nothing's confirmed, but it looks like Seo-eun and Yoong-jae are the Single's Inferno 2 couple to root for.