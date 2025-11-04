Meet the 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2 Cast: Your Guide to the Players Worth Watching
This time around, an NFL cheerleader, influencer siblings, a father-daughter duo, and more face off on the Netflix reality hit.
Netflix's original K-drama Squid Game may have ended in May, but Squid Game: The Challenge is back to continue the legacy of the franchise. If you missed season 1, the reality series followed an intense competition where 456 players from across the globe were whittled down to one winner, who walked away with $4.56 million. Despite production controversies (and the bleakness of the show's existence), season 1 proved to be a can't-look-away TV success, and another installment was quickly greenlit.
With season 2's first four episodes out on November 4, it's time to sort through the show's 456 new players to find the contestants worth knowing about. (If you think this sounds harsh, this is a show where half the cast is eliminated in the first 13 minutes.) Netflix shared a full guide with every player, but here we're highlighting the most memorable cast members in the reality show's first half.
Below, read on for everything you need to know about the featured cast of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2.
Sydney Belle, Player 016
Age: 22
Occupation: Makeup artist and influencer
Location: Ohio
Astrological Sign: Aries
Backstory: “I have a Barbie-pink car.”
Instagram: @thesydneybelle
Perla Figuereo, Player 072
Age: 25
Occupation: Model
Location: The Bronx and California
Astrological Sign: Leo
Backstory: "I was born into the Mormon Church in the Dominican Republic."
Connections: Her brother Jeffrey (283)
Instagram: @perlafiguereo
Perla Figuereo, Player 075
Age: 23
Occupation: Sign language interpreter
Location: Kansas
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Backstory: “I competed in the Miss Kansas USA pageant.”
Instagram: @nataliehotzz
Michael Mroz, Player 089
Age: 63
Occupation: Musician
Location: Texas
Astrological Sign: Scorpio
Backstory: “I play Angus Young in an AC/DC tribute band.”
Instagram: @mrozmichael
Mark Levy, Player 100
Age: 39
Occupation: Customer service representative and actor
Location: California
Astrological Sign: Leo
Backstory: “At one point, I was able to quote all of Billy Madison by heart.”
Instagram: @marklevy85
August Schroeder, Player 111
Age: 24
Occupation: Hospitality associate
Location: Missouri
Astrological Sign: Libra
Backstory: “I was the philanthropy chairman of my fraternity in college.”
Instagram: @survivorfitaugust
Jonti Crisp, Player 118
Age: 23
Occupation: Bartender
Location: Australia
Astrological Sign: Gemini
Backstory: “My front two teeth are fake and can come out! I’m the oldest of five children.”
Previous Shows: Million Dollar Island: Australia season 1
Instagram: @jonticrisp
Viper Glanton, Player 152
Age: 28
Occupation: DJ and SoulCycle coach
Location: New York
Astrological Sign: Libra
Backstory: “I have a pet python.”
Instagram: @_viper_
Austin Carpenter, Player 153
Age: 36
Occupation: Medical sales
Location: Indiana
Astrological Sign: Aries
Backstory: “I have double organs on the right side of my body: urinary tract, kidney, bladder.”
Jeffrey Figuereo, Player 283
Age: 26
Occupation: Executive assistant and filmmaker
Location: The Bronx and California
Astrological Sign: Cancer
Backstory: “I actually used to play Red Light, Green Light as a kid growing up in the Dominican Republic, but it was called Un, Dos, Tres, Mariposita Linda Es. It’s the same premise, so I have tons of practice.”
Connections: His sister Perla (072)
Instagram: @jeffreyfiguereo
Samantha Chan, Player 352
Age: 27
Occupation: Senior travel and hospitality coordinator
Location: New York
Astrological Sign: Taurus
Backstory: “I will be running the Brooklyn Half Marathon in the spring in support of a charity. This will be my first half-marathon.”
Instagram: @i.am.me.sam
Zoë Naggar, Player 369
Age: 26
Occupation: NFL cheerleader
Location: Colorado
Astrological Sign: Aquarius
Backstory: “I have hiked to Mount Everest base camp, and I just finished my fourth season cheering for the Denver Broncos.”
Connections: Her father, Curt (370)
Instagram: @zoenaggar
Curt Stinson, Player 370
Age: 54
Occupation: Real estate broker
Location: Arizona
Astrological Sign: Gemini
Backstory: “I hiked to base camp at Mount Everest with my daughter, and I grew up on a farm.”
Connections: His daughter Zoë (369)
Instagram: @curtstinson
Isaiah Brooks, Player 410
Age: 30
Occupation: Security officer
Location: Indiana
Astrological Sign: Libra
Backstory: “I am a recording artist, producer, engineer, and DJ.”
Instagram: @xeekfr
Eric Eldredge, Player 415
Age: 33
Occupation: Game design student
Location: Massachusetts
Astrological Sign: Scorpio
Backstory: “I have two moms and over 150 half-siblings via my sperm donor dad.”
Instagram: @ericeldr
Raul Gibson, Player 431
Age: 23
Occupation: Content creator
Location: England
Astrological Sign: Leo
Backstory: “I love to make music.”
Connections: His twin brother, Jacob (432)
Instagram: @raul.gibson
Jacob Gibson, Player 432
Age: 23
Occupation: Content creator
Location: England
Astrological Sign: Leo
Backstory: “I have an identical twin brother.”
Connections: His twin brother, Raul (431)
Instagram: @jacobgibsn
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.