Meet the 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2 Cast: Your Guide to the Players Worth Watching

This time around, an NFL cheerleader, influencer siblings, a father-daughter duo, and more face off on the Netflix reality hit.

Netflix's original K-drama Squid Game may have ended in May, but Squid Game: The Challenge is back to continue the legacy of the franchise. If you missed season 1, the reality series followed an intense competition where 456 players from across the globe were whittled down to one winner, who walked away with $4.56 million. Despite production controversies (and the bleakness of the show's existence), season 1 proved to be a can't-look-away TV success, and another installment was quickly greenlit.

With season 2's first four episodes out on November 4, it's time to sort through the show's 456 new players to find the contestants worth knowing about. (If you think this sounds harsh, this is a show where half the cast is eliminated in the first 13 minutes.) Netflix shared a full guide with every player, but here we're highlighting the most memorable cast members in the reality show's first half.

Below, read on for everything you need to know about the featured cast of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2.

Sydney Belle, Player 016

Age: 22

Occupation: Makeup artist and influencer

Location: Ohio

Astrological Sign: Aries

Backstory: “I have a Barbie-pink car.”

Instagram: @thesydneybelle

Perla Figuereo, Player 072

Age: 25

Occupation: Model

Location: The Bronx and California

Astrological Sign: Leo

Backstory: "I was born into the Mormon Church in the Dominican Republic."

Connections: Her brother Jeffrey (283)

Instagram: @perlafiguereo

Perla Figuereo, Player 075

Age: 23

Occupation: Sign language interpreter

Location: Kansas

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Backstory: “I competed in the Miss Kansas USA pageant.”

Instagram: @nataliehotzz

Michael Mroz, Player 089

Age: 63

Occupation: Musician

Location: Texas

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Backstory: “I play Angus Young in an AC/DC tribute band.”

Instagram: @mrozmichael

Mark Levy, Player 100

Age: 39

Occupation: Customer service representative and actor

Location: California

Astrological Sign: Leo

Backstory: “At one point, I was able to quote all of Billy Madison by heart.”

Instagram: @marklevy85

August Schroeder, Player 111

Age: 24

Occupation: Hospitality associate

Location: Missouri

Astrological Sign: Libra

Backstory: “I was the philanthropy chairman of my fraternity in college.”

Instagram: @survivorfitaugust

Jonti Crisp, Player 118

Age: 23

Occupation: Bartender

Location: Australia

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Backstory: “My front two teeth are fake and can come out! I’m the oldest of five children.”

Previous Shows: Million Dollar Island: Australia season 1

Instagram: @jonticrisp

Viper Glanton, Player 152

Age: 28

Occupation: DJ and SoulCycle coach

Location: New York

Astrological Sign: Libra

Backstory: “I have a pet python.”

Instagram: @_viper_

Austin Carpenter, Player 153

Age: 36

Occupation: Medical sales

Location: Indiana

Astrological Sign: Aries

Backstory: “I have double organs on the right side of my body: urinary tract, kidney, bladder.”

Jeffrey Figuereo, Player 283

Age: 26

Occupation: Executive assistant and filmmaker

Location: The Bronx and California

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Backstory: “I actually used to play Red Light, Green Light as a kid growing up in the Dominican Republic, but it was called Un, Dos, Tres, Mariposita Linda Es. It’s the same premise, so I have tons of practice.”

Connections: His sister Perla (072)

Instagram: @jeffreyfiguereo

Samantha Chan, Player 352

Age: 27

Occupation: Senior travel and hospitality coordinator

Location: New York

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Backstory: “I will be running the Brooklyn Half Marathon in the spring in support of a charity. This will be my first half-marathon.”

Instagram: @i.am.me.sam

Zoë Naggar, Player 369

Age: 26

Occupation: NFL cheerleader

Location: Colorado

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Backstory: “I have hiked to Mount Everest base camp, and I just finished my fourth season cheering for the Denver Broncos.”

Connections: Her father, Curt (370)

Instagram: @zoenaggar

Curt Stinson, Player 370

Age: 54

Occupation: Real estate broker

Location: Arizona

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Backstory: “I hiked to base camp at Mount Everest with my daughter, and I grew up on a farm.”

Connections: His daughter Zoë (369)

Instagram: @curtstinson

Isaiah Brooks, Player 410

Age: 30

Occupation: Security officer

Location: Indiana

Astrological Sign: Libra

Backstory: “I am a recording artist, producer, engineer, and DJ.”

Instagram: @xeekfr

Eric Eldredge, Player 415

Age: 33

Occupation: Game design student

Location: Massachusetts

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Backstory: “I have two moms and over 150 half-siblings via my sperm donor dad.”

Instagram: @ericeldr

Raul Gibson, Player 431

Age: 23

Occupation: Content creator

Location: England

Astrological Sign: Leo

Backstory: “I love to make music.”

Connections: His twin brother, Jacob (432)

Instagram: @raul.gibson

Jacob Gibson, Player 432

Age: 23

Occupation: Content creator

Location: England

Astrological Sign: Leo

Backstory: “I have an identical twin brother.”

Connections: His twin brother, Raul (431)

Instagram: @jacobgibsn

Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.