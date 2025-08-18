Meet the Cast of 'Are You My First': Your Guide to the Hulu Reality Show
The dating series gives late bloomers the chance to find love.
2025's a big year for late bloomers finding love on reality TV. First, there was the Korean reality show Better Late Than Single, and now there's Are You My First?, Hulu's latest unscripted series from the producers of Love Island USA. Hosted by Bachelor alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood, the new reality series is a classic tropical dating show that takes a bunch of hot people and drops them into a villa to flirt and fall in love. However, the stakes are higher because they're all looking for their first (physical, at least) love.
Like its international counterpart, the surprising sincerity of Are You My First? belies its eyebrow-raising title (and Iain Stirling-style voiceover narration). Especially after a summer of intense reality drama, the cast of this series feels like a breath of fresh air, with a handful of ready-made TV personalities (and alums from other shows) sprinkled in. Leave your expectations at the door; there are way fewer corny challenges and way more genuine conversations (and sex-education trivia) than you'd expect.
To build out its roster of virgins, Hulu found hopeful singles including L.A. models, Florida entrepreneurs, a pageant queen, a romantasy author, and a handful of Mormons. Below, read on to meet the cast of Are You My First?.
Andrew
Instagram: @andrewmarino_
Age: 25
Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
Occupation: Sales consultant; entrepreneur
Why They're Waiting: "Saving it for the one who will 'be his forever.'"
Brooklyn
Instagram: @brooklynhbenson
Age: 24
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Model; actress; dance instructor
Why They're Waiting: "Believes the right one is 'worth the wait.'"
Carissa
Instagram: @carissaestellee
Age: 27
Hometown: Long Beach, CA
Occupation: Social media manager
Why They're Waiting: "Holding space for 'the one who's truly right.'"
Deya
Instagram: @deyabazan
Age: 28
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Occupation: Small business owner
Why They're Waiting: "Looking to create a lasting 'storybook love' with the right one."
Farha
Instagram: @farhakhalidi
Age: 25
Hometown: Miami, FL
Occupation: Writer; content creator
Fun Fact: She has 1.7 million TikTok followers.
Why They're Waiting: "'Late bloomer' who figures she might as well wait for true love."
Godwin
Instagram: @godwin__asamoah
Age: 27
Hometown: Ghana; Edison, NJ
Occupation: Actor; model
Fun Fact: He was in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Why They're Waiting: "Still looking because he's 'holding out for his queen.'"
Hakeem
Instagram: @hakeem_kiser
Age: 27
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Occupation: Voiceover artist; poet
Why They're Waiting: "Approaches with caution because he 'knows the risk.'"
Jade
Instagram: @jadee_t
Age: 28
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Occupation: Marketing specialist
Fun Fact: She's a former NFL cheerleader and Miss New Orleans USA '22 and '23.
Why They're Waiting: "She's 'never been in a serious relationship'—but never say never."
Jake
Instagram: @jakerohrs
Age: 32
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Caregiver
Why They're Waiting: "Waiting for marriage because his 'faith calls him' to."
Katya
Instagram: @katyaferrer
Age: 28
Hometown: Orange County, CA / New York, NY
Occupation: Theater artist
Why They're Waiting: "Holding out because everything is about sex except sex. 'Sex is about power.'"
Krash
Instagram: @krashpavic
Age: 24
Hometown: Miami, FL
Occupation: Social media manager
Why They're Waiting: "'Strict upbringing' taught him to wait for the right one."
Layne
Instagram: @layne.gwartney
Age: 24
Hometown: Hammon, OK
Occupation: Commercial pilot
Why They're Waiting: "He's never had a 'serious girlfriend'...so far."
Madi
Instagram: @madikolodgie
Age: 28
Hometown: Houston, TX / Austin, TX
Occupation: Influencer marketing manager
Why They're Waiting: "Her fear of intimacy is making her wait 'to meet her true love.'"
Michael
Instagram: @michaelaaronfractor
Age: 26
Hometown: Austin, TX
Occupation: Tour guide; stand-up comedian
Fun Fact: He was previously on the Netflix reality show Twentysomethings: Austin.
Why They're Waiting: "Needs to work through his 'fear of intimacy' first."
Mike
Instagram: @mikeyplaneta
Age: 34
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Gym owner / entrepreneur
Fun Fact: He was a contestant on season 17 (Katie Thurston's season) of The Bachelorette.
Why They're Waiting: "His faith called to say he needs to 'wait until marriage.'"
Noah
Instagram: @noahtokjenson
Age: 25
Hometown: San Clemente, CA
Occupation: Business owner
Why They're Waiting: "'Waiting' to walk down the aisle before hopping into bed."
Rachael
Instagram: @rachael_staudt
Age: 30
Hometown: Tampa, FL
Occupation: Cocktail waitress; romantasy author
Why They're Waiting: "Navigating a 'health challenge' that impacts physical intimacy."
Sara
Instagram: @sarabrito29
Age: 28
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Student
Why They're Waiting: "Holding out for love after she 'prioritized her studies growing up.'"
Spencer
Instagram: @spencer.johnsons
Hometown: Vancouver Island, Canada / Boise, Idaho
Occupation: Residential solar salesman
Why They're Waiting: "Looking for someone who makes his first 'fulfilling and meaningful.'"
Ty
Instagram: @ty.cannon
Age: 25
Hometown: Provo, Utah
Occupation: Software engineer / web developer
Fun Fact: He's Mormon and graduated from BYU.
Why They're Waiting: "He's still waiting for the 'right one' and he's not afraid to admit it."
Vivek
Instagram: @vivek__sun
Age: 23
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Financial accountant; model
Why They're Waiting: "Wants to share that moment with 'someone he truly trusts.'"
