2025's a big year for late bloomers finding love on reality TV. First, there was the Korean reality show Better Late Than Single, and now there's Are You My First?, Hulu's latest unscripted series from the producers of Love Island USA. Hosted by Bachelor alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood, the new reality series is a classic tropical dating show that takes a bunch of hot people and drops them into a villa to flirt and fall in love. However, the stakes are higher because they're all looking for their first (physical, at least) love.

Like its international counterpart, the surprising sincerity of Are You My First? belies its eyebrow-raising title (and Iain Stirling-style voiceover narration). Especially after a summer of intense reality drama, the cast of this series feels like a breath of fresh air, with a handful of ready-made TV personalities (and alums from other shows) sprinkled in. Leave your expectations at the door; there are way fewer corny challenges and way more genuine conversations (and sex-education trivia) than you'd expect.

Host Kaitlyn Bristowe (far left) addresses the cast (from left: Spencer, Vivek, Jake, Sara, Farha, Brooklyn, Layne, Godwin, Madi, Rachael, Jade, Michael, and Ty). (Image credit: Disney/Jeff Daly)

To build out its roster of virgins, Hulu found hopeful singles including L.A. models, Florida entrepreneurs, a pageant queen, a romantasy author, and a handful of Mormons. Below, read on to meet the cast of Are You My First?.

Andrew

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @andrewmarino_

Age: 25

Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT

Occupation: Sales consultant; entrepreneur

Why They're Waiting: "Saving it for the one who will 'be his forever.'"

Brooklyn

(Image credit: Disney/Jeff Daly)

Instagram: @brooklynhbenson

Age: 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Model; actress; dance instructor

Why They're Waiting: "Believes the right one is 'worth the wait.'"

Carissa

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @carissaestellee

Age: 27

Hometown: Long Beach, CA

Occupation: Social media manager

Why They're Waiting: "Holding space for 'the one who's truly right.'"

Deya

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @deyabazan

Age: 28

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Occupation: Small business owner

Why They're Waiting: "Looking to create a lasting 'storybook love' with the right one."

Farha

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @farhakhalidi

Age: 25

Hometown: Miami, FL

Occupation: Writer; content creator

Fun Fact: She has 1.7 million TikTok followers.

Why They're Waiting: "'Late bloomer' who figures she might as well wait for true love."

Godwin

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @godwin__asamoah

Age: 27

Hometown: Ghana; Edison, NJ

Occupation: Actor; model

Fun Fact: He was in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.

Why They're Waiting: "Still looking because he's 'holding out for his queen.'"

Hakeem

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @hakeem_kiser

Age: 27

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Occupation: Voiceover artist; poet

Why They're Waiting: "Approaches with caution because he 'knows the risk.'"

Jade

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @jadee_t

Age: 28

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Occupation: Marketing specialist

Fun Fact: She's a former NFL cheerleader and Miss New Orleans USA '22 and '23.

Why They're Waiting: "She's 'never been in a serious relationship'—but never say never."

Jake

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @jakerohrs

Age: 32

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Caregiver

Why They're Waiting: "Waiting for marriage because his 'faith calls him' to."

Katya

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @katyaferrer

Age: 28

Hometown: Orange County, CA / New York, NY

Occupation: Theater artist

Why They're Waiting: "Holding out because everything is about sex except sex. 'Sex is about power.'"

Krash

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @krashpavic

Age: 24

Hometown: Miami, FL

Occupation: Social media manager

Why They're Waiting: "'Strict upbringing' taught him to wait for the right one."

Layne

(Image credit: Disney/Jeff Daly)

Instagram: @layne.gwartney

Age: 24

Hometown: Hammon, OK

Occupation: Commercial pilot

Why They're Waiting: "He's never had a 'serious girlfriend'...so far."

Madi

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @madikolodgie

Age: 28

Hometown: Houston, TX / Austin, TX

Occupation: Influencer marketing manager

Why They're Waiting: "Her fear of intimacy is making her wait 'to meet her true love.'"

Michael

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @michaelaaronfractor

Age: 26

Hometown: Austin, TX

Occupation: Tour guide; stand-up comedian

Fun Fact: He was previously on the Netflix reality show Twentysomethings: Austin.

Why They're Waiting: "Needs to work through his 'fear of intimacy' first."

Mike

(Image credit: Disney/Jeff Daly)

Instagram: @mikeyplaneta

Age: 34

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Occupation: Gym owner / entrepreneur

Fun Fact: He was a contestant on season 17 (Katie Thurston's season) of The Bachelorette.

Why They're Waiting: "His faith called to say he needs to 'wait until marriage.'"

Noah

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @noahtokjenson

Age: 25

Hometown: San Clemente, CA

Occupation: Business owner

Why They're Waiting: "'Waiting' to walk down the aisle before hopping into bed."

Rachael

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @rachael_staudt

Age: 30

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Occupation: Cocktail waitress; romantasy author

Why They're Waiting: "Navigating a 'health challenge' that impacts physical intimacy."

Sara

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @sarabrito29

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Occupation: Student

Why They're Waiting: "Holding out for love after she 'prioritized her studies growing up.'"

Spencer

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @spencer.johnsons

Hometown: Vancouver Island, Canada / Boise, Idaho

Occupation: Residential solar salesman

Why They're Waiting: "Looking for someone who makes his first 'fulfilling and meaningful.'"

Ty

(Image credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Instagram: @ty.cannon

Age: 25

Hometown: Provo, Utah

Occupation: Software engineer / web developer

Fun Fact: He's Mormon and graduated from BYU.

Why They're Waiting: "He's still waiting for the 'right one' and he's not afraid to admit it."

Vivek

(Image credit: Disney/Jeff Daly)

Instagram: @vivek__sun

Age: 23

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Financial accountant; model

Why They're Waiting: "Wants to share that moment with 'someone he truly trusts.'"