Relationships on the best TV shows may be fictional, but they're easy to get invested in. The dynamic between two characters can grow and build tension over a series' run or various seasons, so there is a carefully timed payoff that flourishes into a romance. And with the best TV couples, we root for them the entire way through. Shows may feature tropes, from "enemies to lovers" and "friends to lovers" to even "coworkers to lovers," but with the right storylines and chemistry, fans inevitably start shipping the romance they tune into week after week or see unfold over a binge watch. Because they put us in our feels, we've rounded up the best romances in TV history.

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may have missed this show when it first aired. Initially an offshoot of the Marvel universe, it developed its own identity as an adventure story. One of the most compelling parts was FitzSimmons (a.k.a. Jemma Simmons and Leo Fitz), two scientists who started as BFFs and ended up married.

'Bridgerton'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Like many shows on this list, there are several great relationships to choose from on Bridgerton. But the granddaddy of them all is Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page). I will always be a fan of the "fake relationship turns into a real relationship when two people realize they have the hots for each other" storyline.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

(Image credit: The WB)

If you were a religious Buffy watcher, you had your favorite couple. There was Buffy-Spike and Willow-Tara. But it's difficult to top the angst and yearning that Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), vampire slayer, and Angel (David Boreanaz), vampire, had for each other. Their initial pairing (and the twist that comes afterward) is some of the best '90s TV.

'Dawson's Creek'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Considering that Dawson is literally in the show's title, it shocked many Dawson's Creek fans that Joey (Katie Holmes) and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) were the couple to root for. When you go from BFFs to something more, it's a beautiful story.

'ER'

(Image credit: Alamy)

ER was melodramatic, and it spawned a bunch of messy on-screen romances. Doug and Carol (George Clooney and Julianna Margulies) were probably the messiest and the most romantic of the bunch. Just about every ER fan wanted to see them together in the end—myself included.

'Friday Night Lights'

(Image credit: Alamy)

There's a ton of romantic angst in the hit '00s series Friday Night Lights. But through it all, we have the bedrock of Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and Tami (Connie Britton). They're good parents and a strong couple, but it's also clear they still have the hots for each other. Marriage goals forever!

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Friends'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The obvious Friends choice here is Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston); the show hinges on their relationship drama, after all! However, I would argue that the low-key relationship between Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) that develops naturally and later on is the real romance of the show. It's their lack of drama that makes them perfect.

'Gilmore Girls'

(Image credit: The CW)

Gilmore Girls centered around Rory (Alexis Bledel) and her various loves. But the slow burn of Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) was deep and just as meaningful. They could not be more oppositional, but their (fast-paced) banter and subtle sexual tension led to a gratifying couple.

'Grey's Anatomy'

(Image credit: Alamy)

You could probably make an entire book of the various relationships in Grey's Anatomy. But it's tough to beat the original: Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey). A one-night stand turns into an awkward coworker situation, but it was lovely to watch the two slowly realizing they were meant to be together.

'How I Met Your Mother'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) were the best relationship in How I Met Your Mother. There, I said it! "Lilypad" and "Marshmallow" were essentially the show's backbone. While their friends were busy with romantic shenanigans, they were quietly funny and sweet.

'I Love Lucy'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Even though Lucy and Ricky aren't the most romantic couple on this list, they're still one of the most iconic couples of all time. Based on the real-life relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, their "friendly bickering" belies a real affection for each other.

'The Jeffersons'

(Image credit: Alamy)

The show All in the Family was momentous because it was an early classic TV show that featured depictions of Black love. One of the strongest elements was the relationship between George (Sherman Hemsley) and Louise Jefferson (Isabel Sanford), who were so popular they got their own show, the iconic Black series The Jeffersons. They're opposites balancing each other out, which is a joy to watch.

'The L Word'

(Image credit: Alamy)

You could take your pick of relationships on the hit LGBTQ+ series The L Word. While many of them were ill-advised, there were some truly inspired couplings as well. I'm torn between Alice (Leisha Hailey) and Dana (Erin Daniels), who were friends to lovers, and Alice and Tasha (Rose Rollins), who were opposites to lovers.

'The Mindy Project'

(Image credit: Alamy)

If there's one couple on this list that defines "frenemies," it's this one. Mindy (Mindy Kaling) and Danny (Chris Messina) from The Mindy Project begin not liking each other...but it turns out that's just the start of their story. There are a lot of ups and downs, but every second they're together is great.

'Moonlighting'

(Image credit: Alamy)

One of the most iconic "will they-won't they" couples on this list, Moonlighting is now famous for the show's "curse" (where the ratings dip after the on-screen couple gets together). But if you've never watched, the back and forth between David (Bruce Willis) and Maddie (Cybill Shepherd) is truly world-class—even after they consummate their romance.

'New Girl'

(Image credit: Alamy)

When you watch the pilot of New Girl, you'd never expect sunny Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and grouchy Nick (Jake Johnson) to be soulmates. That's the show's brilliance: make the two of them roommates, and let them realize their feelings over time.

'Normal People'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Unsurprisingly, Normal People put Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal on the map. Marianne and Connell start as classmates secretly sleeping together, evolving into much more. Their chemistry is some of the strongest on this list—which says something.

'The Office'

(Image credit: Alamy)

This is probably the best example of a "best friends to lovers" TV arc. Pam (Jenna Fischer) is engaged to someone else when she meets Jim (John Krasinski), and the two become BFFs. But then both of them develop feelings for each other. Drama, then happiness, ensues.

'One Tree Hill'

(Image credit: The CW)

This show featured many dramatic pairings. But at the center of it all was Haley and Nathan, also known as Naley, (played by James Lafferty and Bethany Joy Lenz). Their relationship was grounded and mature—still considered one of the strongest in teen TV history.

'Orange Is the New Black'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Orange Is the New Black had an important central relationship: Alex (Laura Prepon) and Piper (Taylor Schilling). But it was the side characters' relationships that we ultimately fell in love with, including "Pousoso" (Poussey and Soso, played by Kimiko Glenn and Samira Wiley), the odd couple who bonded over shared experiences.

'Outlander'

(Image credit: Alamy)

This adaptation of the bestselling romance book series had high stakes. Could the TV version faithfully depict the story of a 20th-century nurse time-traveling and falling in love with an 18th-century Highlander? The answer was a resounding yes. The love story between Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) transcends time and place.

'Parks and Recreation'

(Image credit: Alamy)

"I love you and I like you." Of all the relationships in Parks & Recreation, Ben (Adam Scott) and Leslie (Amy Poehler) will always be my favorite. They're enemies, they're coworkers, they're secretly hooking up, they're in a legitimate relationship, and as happy as ever. I love every stage!

'Pose'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you haven't watched Pose, binge it, and prepare for one of the cutest romances ever. Angel (Indya Moore) and Lil Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) are friends at frist and then—in one extremely romantic moment—realize that they're supposed to be together. And things go up from there.

'Scandal'

(Image credit: ABC)

Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn) weren't the healthiest couples. They start as coworkers as she tries to help him win a presidential election, then have a torrid affair. But despite the emotional rollercoaster they go through, their attraction is undeniable.

'Schitt's Creek'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Schitt's Creek was always incredibly loving and accepting towards its characters. But it was never more loving than when it brought together David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid). The former is a chaotic pansexual with a good heart, and the latter is a quiet, newly-out gay man who brings a lot of stability.

'Shameless'

(Image credit: Showtime)

There are a couple of cute relationships in Shameless. My favorite is Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher). (Fans called them "Gallavich," as a portmanteau of their last names.) Theirs is a real "enemies to lovers" arc, but—without spoiling anything—it goes to some very sweet places.

'This Is Us'

(Image credit: Alamy)

This Is Us gave us many couples to root for. If you're a superfan of the show, you probably have your faves; for my money, though, Randall and Beth (Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson) had the sweetest, most realistic pairing. And they were parent goals!

'The Vampire Diaries'

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you're unfamiliar, The Vampire Diaries featured a love triangle for the ages: a woman torn between two vampire brothers. Fans still debate the "right" couple to this day, but Elena and Damon, aka Team "Delena," were a great combination of chemistry and connection. Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, who played them, also dated in real life!

'Veronica Mars'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Veronica (Kristen Bell) and Logan (Jason William Dohring), known among fans as "LoVe," are the definition of opposites attract. Veronica's a budding investigator who loves to solve crimes, and Logan is her school's "obligatory psychotic jackass." But, plot twist: The two actually have incredible chemistry.

'The Walking Dead'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Among the couples on The Walking Dead, Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) are the most obvious for this list. But I was actually a fan of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), best known as "Richonne." It is the definition of a slow burn, with the two slowly learning to trust each other. The build-off has an amazing payoff!

'The X-Files'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Back in the day, many fans of The X Files wanted to see professional partners Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) get together. What I loved about the show was that it was constantly teasing us. Even when the two do start a romance, it's extremely subtle.

'You're the Worst'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the title implies, Gretchen and Jimmy (Aya Cash and Chris Geere) aren't the best people or even the best partners to each other in You're the Worst. But you'll be impressed by their arc together; I won't spoil it if you haven't watched, but the two exhibit a lot of growth.