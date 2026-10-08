Prime Video has unleashed its new TV adaptation of Carrie, with an October premiere perfectly timed for spooky season. While series creator Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) maintains many of the elements that made Stephen King’s 1974 novel and Brian De Palma’s famed 1976 film version unforgettable—the telekinetic teen, her fanatical mother, cruel classmates, and the prom-night massacre—he also made some significant changes, among them changing the setting to the present day. Those updates also include a big twist that leaves the door open to continuing Carrie into another season.
Flanagan has said he wants the series to continue. But if it does, where does Carrie’s story go from here? Read on for everything we know so far.
Carrie hasn't been renewed for season 2. But that doesn’t mean Flanagan hasn’t already thought about where things could go. In fact, he’s said he’s envisioned the story as a trilogy.
“In my dream scenario, I think it’s three seasons,” he told Collider. “In my dream scenario, I think Carrie has a wonderful three-step arc. It’s a trilogy, really.”
The potential for any Carrie continuation comes down to Flanagan’s new spin on the story. In King’s novel, after unleashing her telekinetic powers at prom, Carrie dies after being stabbed by her mother (but not before she uses her abilities to stop her mother’s heart). In the 1976 movie, after killing her mother, Carrie makes their entire house collapse around them before she perishes.
In Flanagan’s adaptation, Carrie (Summer H. Howell) still gets pig's blood dumped on her at prom, exacts vengeance on her classmates—though this, too, unfolds differently on screen—and is attacked by her mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). But crucially, Carrie survives that fateful night. The season ends with her escaping the now-decimated town of Chamberlain, Maine, with new friend Emaline (Thalia Dudek), another young woman with supernatural abilities—in her case, astral projection.
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Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Flanagan emphasized that he wanted this eight-episode arc to be satisfying on its own, regardless of any renewal. But he’s ready to keep it going should he get the chance.
“Having done so many limited series, I want to make sure that when it ends, it’s perfectly satisfying no matter what happens, whether you’re moving on or not,” he explained. “But, yeah, part of the fun of this was diving into that expansive world that could potentially continue.”
What would 'Carrie' season 2 be about?
It’s a great question, since season 1 follows King’s original novel. From here, we’re just like Carrie and Emaline in that car: heading into uncharted territory.
There are clues we can look to, though. Throughout the series, Flanagan took care to contextualize Carrie’s story within a wider world of women with supernatural abilities. There are others out there just like her—even her own mother, who manifested powers as a child and uses them again to survive the house collapse. (Apparently, telekinesis is genetic.)
This also ties into the three mysterious women spotted in the gym on prom night. They seem to be part of the same mysterious group led by Adelaide (Kate Siegel). Initially, it seems like she’s either a documentarian or detective, interviewing Chamberlain survivors about what happened on prom night. Twist: she’s neither. She has powers of her own and uses them to make classmate Sue Snell (Siena Agudong) forget what she saw in the gym before stopping Margaret’s heart with her voice.
This group might also include Emaline—at the very least, Adelaide is definitely aware of who she is. So it’s probably not a stretch to consider that a Carrie season 2 could follow this group of women who seek out and protect others like them.
What book will 'Carrie' season 2 be based on?
Again, the events of the novel Carrie have already been covered in season 1. So it’s fair to say anything that comes next won’t come from that source material—but the thing about Stephen King is, he’s written a lot of books. In fact, during Adelaide’s interview with Margaret, she mentions people who have “the shine,” a term for psychic and supernatural abilities that's referenced across King’s oeuvre.
So, could other King stories or characters find their way into Carrie? That’s between Flanagan, the author, and Prime Video, but it doesn’t seem impossible.
“I think any kind of true Stephen King fan knows how all of these worlds are connected, whether you can see the path of the beam or not, you know?” he told EW. “It’s been really fun to imagine Carrie’s place within the potential larger universe.”
Who in the 'Carrie' cast will be back for season 2?
If Carrie continues, you’d need the titular character to return. In addition to Summer H. Howell as Carrie White, we’d presumably get more time with Emaline (Thalia Dudek), Adelaide (Kate Siegel), and the other women in her mysterious organization (played by actresses including Ruth Todd and Delainey Hayles). Sue Snell (Siena Agudong), the surviving classmate who felt guilty about how cruelly Carrie was treated, could also factor into the plot—though after her interview with Adelaide, it’s unclear if or how she might recover her memories of that night.
When would 'Carrie' season 2 come out?
Unless you have psychic powers, it’s not yet known whether Carrie will be renewed for season 2 or when season 2 could be released. (And if you do have psychic powers, Adelaide might be looking for you.)
Keep in mind that if a renewal is announced, scripts would need to be written and those episodes would then need to be filmed. So it might take some time before Carrie returns—if it returns. But Flanagan has made it possible for Carrie White to find out what comes next.
Jessica Derschowitz is a writer and editor based in New York City. She’s spent her career covering film, TV, theater, and pop culture for publications including Entertainment Weekly, Vanity Fair, Variety, Bustle, and more. She also previously managed recommendations content at Tudum, meaning her entire job was telling people which shows and movies what to watch on Netflix. She loves Broadway shows, witty TV comedies, interviewing stars and behind-the-scenes creatives, and figuring out the perfect headline for a story.