It's officially time to hit the ice because one of #BookTok's biggest romance subgenres is headed to television! Hockey romance books have risen from word-of-mouth hits to genre staples, with Elle Kennedy's Off Campus series about steamy college couples selling over 3 million copies since its inception in 2015.

In October 2024, Amazon MGM Studios announced that it would adapt the books as a TV series, with Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore serving as co-showrunners. The upcoming show will get the Bridgerton treatment with each season following a new couple from the five-book series as they navigate fake dating, heartbreak, love triangles, and hookups-turned-romances. As Kennedy wrote on Instagram at the time, "The Briar universe is coming to your screens!"

While fans will have a longer wait for other highly-anticipated book-to-series adaptations (ahem, Fourth Wing, ahem), this new series is set to arrive much sooner. Below, we're keeping track of everything we know about the Off Campus TV show.

When will the 'Off Campus' TV series be released?

The Off Campus series has yet to receive an official release date, but the hockey romance is guaranteed to come out sooner rather than later. The October 2024 announcement revealed that Off Campus was given a series order, meaning the show was guaranteed to be made. (When a show's only in development, there's more of a gray area for whether it'll move into production in the future.)

After assembling its cast (more on that below), filming on Off Campus season 1 began in the summer of 2025. In a July 28 interview with Deadline, Prime Video’s Head of TV, Vernon Sanders, gave an exciting update, promising that the show is "definitely going to be launching in 2026."

What is the plot of 'Off Campus?'

The Off Campus book series features five books: The Deal, The Mistake, The Score, The Goal, and The Legacy. Each one (aside from The Legacy) follows the relationship that unfolds between a member of the Briar U hockey team and a female student, among the other trials and tribulations facing co-eds.

While each of the Off Campus books can be read as standalones, when read in order, they introduce the eventual leads of later installments as supporting characters (á la Bridgerton). (For the devout fans, there are even several spinoff novels.)

The TV show is set to follow the same order as the books, so season 1 will follow the events of The Deal. It centers on Hannah Wells, a hockey-hating music major who has a longtime crush on Justin, the singer of a college rock band. So how does the 20-year-old get a boy to fall for her? An intricate jealousy plot, of course! Hannah ends up tutoring Garrett Graham, the playboy star of the hockey team, in exchange for a fake date. But what happens when, after a wild, unexpected night, Garrett realizes he doesn't want his relationship with Hannah to be fake at all?

Who has been cast in the 'Off Campus' TV show?

In May 2025, Deadline revealed that Off Campus has not only found its season 1 leads, but has also cast supporting characters that will get their own starring moments in future seasons.

First up, BAFTA nominee (and young Kate Middleton) Ella Bright will play season 1 lead Hannah Wells, while Until Dawn's Belmont Cameli will star as Garrett. Dune: Prophecy's Josh Heuston will also star as Justin, Hannah's rock-star crush. Other supporting cast announced include Khobe Clarke as Beau Maxwell, the quarterback of Briar's football team, and Steve Howey as Garrett's father, Phil Graham, a retired hockey player.

Joining the series as Garrett's teammates, who will eventually become leading men themselves, include: Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as John Logan, Stephen Kalyn (Motorheads) as Dean Di Laurentis, and Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt) as John Tucker (no relation). Meanwhile, Mika Abdalla (The Pitt) will appear in season 1 as Allie Hayes, the eventual love interest of Dean Di Laurentis.