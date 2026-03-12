Love Is Blind reunions tend to be rough watches, but for season 10's special, fans of Jessica Barrett had a very good night. The 39-year-old infectious-disease doctor was part of the most-discussed storyline on season 10; her breakup with Pilates enthusiast Chris Fusco broke fandom containment and had all of social media rooting for her. But in addition to getting a public apology from Chris, Jessica also showed up to the reality TV reunion with a new man...who happened to be a member of season 10's cast.

It turns out that Jessica also had a pod romance with 36-year-old ER doctor Haramol Gill. Though their footage together was left on the cutting room floor, the physicians got a second chance at love off-camera. Below, read on for everything to know about Jessica and Haramol's big couple reveal during the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion.

Jessica Barrett (top right) at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion. Also pictured, from left: Connor Spies, Mike Gibney, Dr Vic St John, Christine Hamilton, and Emma Betsinger. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Who is Haramol Gill from 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

Haramol Gill is a 36-year-old ER doctor and public speaker. According to his LinkedIn, Haramol attended the University of Michigan for undergrad and did med school at Oakland University’s School of Medicine. He has worked as an emergency medicine physician at Duke University and the medical centers at Ohio State University.

Since 2019, Haramol has also hosted keynote talks and trainings across the country, speaking to med students, residents, and corporate groups about "burnout, emotional resilience, leadership under pressure, and how to stay human when everything around you moves too fast." He writes in his LinkedIn bio, "My goal is simple. Help people slow down, reconnect with what matters, and perform from a place of clarity instead of chaos."

As for his Love Is Blind bio, it partly read, "Outside of work, Haramol loves to do 'little romantic things' for his friends, go to the dog park with his beloved husky, Bronny, and listen to six hours of music every day. After three years of 'protecting [his] space and heart,' he’s now ready to push past his fears to find a partner who loves him unconditionally. 'Sometimes I wonder if I’m going to end up being too much for somebody once they figure out how much I care,' he says."

Haramol Gill (far left) at the reunion. Also pictured, bottom right: season 8's Daniel and Taylor. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What happened between Haramol and Jessica in the pods in 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

Ahead of the season 10 reunion, Jessica revealed to The Swoon that she dated someone "very seriously" in the pods, which the audience didn't get to see. During the special, she recalled that they reconnected after her fallout with Chris. "Haramol was there for me as a friend, or at least I thought...It took a very long time for us to actually just sit down, just the two of us."

She went on to reveal that he shared his feelings for her one night after they talked for hours. "He's a man," she said. "He was like, 'Look, I know who I am, and I know what I want, and it's you."

Meanwhile, Haramol explained that he had a hard time in the pods and eventually left early. "I know we call it an experiment, but to experiment with a woman's heart, to wake it up without the intention of following through, is like a sin to me. You can't do that," he said. Though talking to Jessica felt like "lightning," he recalled, "I kept thinking I can't run with just feelings, 'cause I'm going to marry you, your family, your sister, your dogs, your house, your career, all of it. And I walked away because I just wasn't brave enough to do that thing."

He added that he regrets leaving the pods because of everything she had to deal with in her engagement to Chris. "The important thing about regrets is you need to look at them, because if the universe gives you a second chance, you take it seriously." Speaking to Jess, he declared, "I don't know why I got a second chance with you, but I did. And I'm not taking it for granted."

Jessica cries as Haramol declares his love at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What did Haramol say about Jessica at the 'Love Is Blind' season 10 reunion?

As Haramol spoke to Jess at the reunion, he gave Vic and Christine a run for their money in this season's best declarations of love.

"You are everything, Jess. Every room you walk into gets brighter. Every human you talk to walks away more whole, more seen. That's who you are, and I'm proud to have you next to me," he said. "I love you, Jess. And that word's not enough. Also, the fact that you're packaged like that. You're so hot!"

Throughout his speech, Jessica's (and the rest of the reunion audience...and probably the viewers at home) eyes filled with happy tears as she said back to him, "I love you too!"

Are Jessica and Haramol still together after 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

Thankfully, nothing has changed in the few weeks between when the season 10 reunion was filmed and its release on March 11. The morning after, Haramol and Jessica posted a slideshow of photos from the reunion's taping, including one of them mirroring a viral photo of Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny at the 2026 Grammys.

PEOPLE also shared an update from Jess and Haramol on the 11th, via an Instagram Q&A about the couple's plans. Haramol answered, "I think a lot of people are thinking about what the next step is, and there’s so much life happening that’s right in front of you. This is such a whirlwind. It would be ridiculous for us to look five months down the line and say ‘this is where we want to get to.'"

He continued, "We’re just living in this, and we’ll see what happens after that. I just know we’re both very committed to each other and making sure we’re doing well. So, I think good things will come from that. No big plans as far as the future goes, but I think that’s how it should be.”