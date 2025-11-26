Time to grab your nail bats and steel yourself for the Upside Down: Stranger Things season 5 is here! Over three years since season 4 and nine years since it became a cultural phenomenon, the Netflix original series is set to begin its final season on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. However, as fans who impatiently logged on to Netflix this morning discovered, the release dates and times for season 5 are a bit complicated.

To celebrate the end of one of its biggest shows, Netflix seems to want Stranger Things season 5 to dominate our holiday viewing schedules. So, fans who planned to, you know, spend time with family and friends on the most festive days of the year, will have to decide between watching the ball drop or watching the people of Hawkins (hopefully) defeat Vecna once and for all.

Read on for everything you need to know about Stranger Things season 5, from what time the episodes drop to how late fans should expect to stay up watching.

When does each episode of 'Stranger Things' season 5 arrive on Netflix?

Netflix will release Stranger Things season 5 in three parts, with each installment pegged to a major U.S. holiday. The first four episodes arrive on November 26, 2025, the day before Thanksgiving, followed by the next three on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025.

The super-sized series finale is set to arrive on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2025.

Hopper (David Harbour) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) prepare for battle in season 5. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What time does 'Stranger Things' season 5 arrive on Netflix?

Each installment of Stranger Things season 5 will arrive on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on its respective release day. With this primetime scheduling, the final season eschews Netflix's typical practice of dropping new shows at midnight PT on the day of release. (Tudum has a handy countdown clock for anyone who struggles with time zones.)

Here are the full details of Stranger Things season 5's release schedule:

Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4): November 26, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Volume 2 (Episodes 5-7): December 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

The Finale (Episode 8): December 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

How long are the 'Stranger Things' season 5 episodes?

Leading up to season 5, the Duffer Brothers have been clear that the final season of Stranger Things will include longer episodes, similar to season 4. In October, Ross Duffer revealed the runtimes for the first four episodes, dispelling rumors that each episode would be at least 90 minutes long.

Here are the confirmed Stranger Things season 5 episode runtimes and titles:

Chapter One: The Crawl – 1 hour, 8 minutes

Chapter Two: The Vanishing of... – 54 minutes

Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap – 1 hour, 6 minutes

Chapter Four: Sorcerer – 1 hour, 23 minutes

Chapter Five: Shock Jock – TBC

Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz – TBC

Chapter Seven: The Bridge – TBC

Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up – about two hours

The original members of the party, from left: Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will (Noah Schnapp). (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Is the 'Stranger Things' finale going to be in theaters?

Yes! Netflix and the Duffer Brothers are bringing the Stranger Things series finale to select theaters in the U.S. and Canada. According to Tudum, the fan screenings will show the final episode in more than 350 theaters, "beginning Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT—timed to the finale’s global premiere on Netflix at the same time—through Jan. 1, 2026."

"We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters," series creators Matt and Ross Duffer said. "Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect…way to celebrate the end of this adventure."

Specific theater locations and when tickets will be released have yet to be announced.